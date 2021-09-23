September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Husky Maven Roundtable Provides Pac-12 Picks for Week 4

Kaila Olin, Mike Martin and Trevor Mueller preview the coming weekend of Pac-12 games.
Publish date:

Week 4 for most Pac-12 Conference football teams is the opening weekend of league play. It's a chance for nearly everyone to start over after some rough non-conference outings. 

Everyone has a loss except for Oregon, which basically ruined Ohio State's season, good for the Pac-12. Everyone has the same coach they began the season with except for USC, which said goodbye to Clay Helton, with an early-season firing not at all good for the league. 

While only the Ducks still have a chance to go unbeaten, everyone remains in contention for the league championship game and still upbeat about their prospects for a decent season. 

While non-conference games provide much-needed dress rehearsals, Pac-12 outings, in most cases, are much more relevant.

After all, what is a three-touchdown victory over Montana going to tell you? A 3-TD win, right? Oh wait, that didn't happen. The game did, but not the expected outcome.

Either way, the surprisingly slow-starting University of Washington football team (1-2) should give a much better accounting of itself in Saturday's league  

Of course, USC is way ahead of everyone in conference play, having turned in a pair of Pac-12 outings that have revealed a lot about this team. Its 42-28 loss to Stanford cost Helton his coaching job. 

The following week, the Trojans, with former Washington Husky graduate assistant Donte Williams serving as interim coach, faced Washington State in another testy situation that turned out much better. After starting slow and losing quarterback Kedon Slovis, USC found itself in a 14-0 hole but went on to score 45 unanswered points to beat the Cougars. 

Early conference returns show Stanford at 1-0, USC 1-1, and WSU 0-1. 

The Huskies look like they might have awoken from a two-game slumber to steer their season in the right direction. After deflating defeats at the hands of Montana and Michigan, the UW looked much more formidable against Arkansas State. 

A true test for the Huskies will be a California program that has played them tough the last few years, with the Bears winning by 1 and 2 points. Traditionally this has been a defensive struggle, but Cal comes in to Husky Stadium after giving up 30 points to FCS Sacramento State. 

Kaila Olin, Mike Martin and Trevor Mueller preview the conference match-ups for Week 4. 

IMG_3092
Football

Husky Maven Roundtable Provides Pac-12 Picks for Week 4

1 minute ago
Alex Cook reacts to the news of Emeka Megwa enrolling early at the UW.
Football

Cook's Reaction to Texas Running Back Enrolling Early at UW is Entertaining

3 hours ago
Taki Taimani (94) and Jackson Sirmon (43) team up to tackle an Arkansas State runner.
Football

Husky Defense Never Rests — It Keeps Changing Players

5 hours ago
A ground-level view of the UW-Arkansas State game.
Football

Pac-12 Power Rankings and a Jake Curtis Prediction

22 hours ago
Emeka Megwa has enrolled at Washington, passing up his senior year of high school.
Football

Texas Running Back Megwa Passes on Final HS Season, Will Enroll at UW

23 hours ago
Carson Bruner (42) looks ready as Arkansas State runs a play.
Football

Mark Bruener Was Good at Receiving, Blocking — His Son Punishes Those Kind of Guys

23 hours ago
Sean McGrew scored twice against Arkansas State.
Football

UW Fan Favorite McGrew Returns from Exile and Fans Applaud

Sep 22, 2021
Tuli Letuligasenoa started the first two games before coming off the bench against Arkansas State.
Football

Letuligasenoa, Ulofoshio Reclaim Husky Starting Jobs

Sep 21, 2021