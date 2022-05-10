Husky Offensive Line Still Needs 2 Starters to Step Up

Seven players legitimately have a shot at landing open No. 1 jobs.

The University of Washington offensive-line, overhaul according to clues and decisions coming from Husky spring practice and NCAA headquarters, appears three-fifths complete.

Jaxson Kirkland, the two-time, first-team All-Pac-12 selection who was finally approved for a sixth season of college eligibility, will reclaim his left tackle position without any arguments.

Troy Fautanu, a young guy who kept left tackle warm in Kirkland's absence, was so productive this spring he guaranteed himself a starting spot somewhere. He'll get his pick of right tackle, right guard or left guard.

Then there's Corey Luciano, another upperclassman who took over as the starting center this spring and seemed like a natural fit.

That's three positions firmed up for an offensive line that last year mistakenly thought bigger was better and suffered through a forgettable season, but has been slimmed down and will be reshuffled.



That's two seniors and a sophomore penciled in during the early stages of this makeover. Kirkland is the most decorated player in the Pac-12 coming back. Fautanu is being promoted as a rising star.

"I’m always wowed by his athleticism," said Ryan Gruff, UW offensive coordinator, of Fautanu. "He’s just got to do better at one-on-one opportunities. He should never get beat. That’s how I feel. "

No comes the hard part — finding the other two Husky O-line starting pieces.

This is crucial because the Huskies, as they found out last season, could have five returning starters, who include a potential No. 1 draft pick in Kirkland, one of the Pac-12's biggest players in former guard Ulumoo Ale and a fifth-round draft pick in center Luke Wattenberg, and flounder because one guy didn't do his job.

The Husky lineman took a post-spring photo. Dan Raley

The list of candidates for the two UW vacancies stretches around the corner. in Montlake

Junior Vic Curne and senior Henry Bainivalu are returning two-year starters at right tackle and right guard, with 16 and 18 consecutive starts, respectively. However, Curne moved to right guard this spring and a banged-up Bainivalu was held out of contact, putting their job security up in the air.

Sophomore Nate Kalepo and junior Matteo Mele held down the No. 1 jobs at left guard and right tackle throughout the spring. Mele has a previous start at center in 2019. They previously played a lot, just not as starters.

Redshirt freshmen Geirean Hatchett and Roger Rosengarten, two of the most heavily recruited players on the roster, are pushing the veterans hard for those spots. Hatchett, in fact, is so versatile he could play any one of the five offensive-line positions.

Add to this group sophomore Julius Buelow, who started five games at left guard last season, but spent spring practice as a second-unit left tackle.

Henry Bainivalu and Nate Kalepo are UW offensive guards. Dan Raley

What's different in a year's time is the five guys up front have to demonstrate they can pass-block at a high level for Kalen DeBoer's spread offense.

The year before, they had to concern themselves foremost with opening holes for a pro-style run game and struggled to make it happen.

Grubb, the new OC, has suggested the newly installed spread offense will, speed up the tempo and open up the field, and take pressure off the guys up front.

Kirkland, while just a spectator this spring, senses a distinct difference in what's required of everyone.

"Immediately I got the vibe we're on the attack mode around here," Kirkland told KJR radio.

With three linemen in place, the competition for the other two slots among seven candidates should be interesting in how it plays out.

Bainivalu is another senior, a 2020 All-Pac-12 honorable-mention selection, someone who needs to make himself an NFL prospect.

Curne also has 2020 All-Pac-12 honorable-mention recognition on his resume' and it will be hard to sit him, based on his experience.

Hatchett and Rosengarten, however, look ready to play and the older guys might have trouble holding them off.

Either way, it's two to go.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven