    • December 7, 2021
    One-time Husky OL Pledge Mark Nabou Commits to Texas A&M

    The O'Dea High recruit parted ways with the UW after his recruitment took off.
    Mark Nabou, an offensive lineman from Seattle's O'Dea High School and once committed to Jimmy Lake's Washington Huskies, on Monday committed to Texas A&M, he revealed on social media.

    The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Nabou had re-established a final four choices of Michigan, Texas, USC and Texas A&M.

    Considered a 3-star recruit, the big lineman committed to the UW in early June while everyone came out of pandemic restrictions involving in-person contacts and campus visits. 

    However, Nabou joined a group of Seattle-area recruits that visited several high-profile football schools that month, began to see his recruitment escalate and had second thoughts.

    After receiving multiple offers to visit schools, Nabou was informed by Husky recruiters that he either had to be firm on his commitment or part ways with them. 

    Three weeks after committing to the UW, Nabou chose to rescind his pledge, move on and re-open his recruitment.

    Texas A&M has put together a football recruiting class rated No. 3 nationally that could elevate even more before everyone is committed and signed by February. 

    New Washington coach Kalen DeBoer, on the job for just a week after leaving Fresno State, reportedly has hired a new recruiting coordinator and is scrambling to try and shore up what had been a low-rated recruiting class for Lake. 

    Mark Nabou of Seattle has committed to Texas A&M.
