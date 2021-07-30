Husky Punter Race Porter Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

The award is presented to the collegiate player most dedicated to helping others.

Race Porter possesses soft hands and a big foot for the University of Washington football team.

He also brings a sense of duty to helping others, and this has landed him on the Wuerffel Trophy watch list — an award given to the college football player who best exemplifies community-service involvement.

Porter is a sixth-year Husky senior who is the starting punter and the holder for all field-goal and extra-point attempts, appearing in 41 games. With 32 career punts, he's averaged a healthy 42.4 yards per kick.

He's the Husky most likely to participate in outreach activities and connect with fans of all ages.

In particular, Porter is an advocate for promoting mental-health concerns, developing a clothing line called HOMS, for Heart On My Sleeve, in which he donates a portion of sales to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, specifically the Seattle chapter.

Porter openly shares his past struggles with depression and his commitment to doing something positive about it for others.

"HOMS is a brand that promotes the idea that everyone is different, everyone is unique, everyone is an individual and everyone should be able to express themselves exactly how they want to," he said.

The Wuerffel Trophy is named in honor of one-time Florida and NFL quarterback Danny Wuerffel, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1996. The winner will be named on December 8 and the trophy will be awarded two months later in Fort Walton Beach, Florida,

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated



Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven