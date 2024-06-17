Husky Roster Review: Adam Saul Has Foot in Reserve for UW
With his long stringy brown hair, Adam Saul looks a lot like the departed Asa Turner, with or without his helmet on.
Only taller.
Four inches taller.
With a better foot.
Towering for a special-teamer, the 6-foot-6, 192-pound Saul is a walk-on junior for the University of Washington football team who handles a multitude of roles: back-up punter, reserve place-kicker and possibly the holder on field goals and extra points this coming season.
He hails from Gurnee, Illinois, a Chicago suburb, which is just a long spiraling boot from the Wisconsin state line, and, of course, deep in the heart of Big Ten country.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
In spring football, Saul provided some of the longer punts during scrimmage play, drawing teammate compliments, yet he's not quite as consistent with his boots as starter Jack McCallister.
Presumably, he's insurance should either McCallsiter or place-kicker Grady Gross need a replacement this fall. Gross handled all kick attempts during spring ball, with Saul his holder.
Saul came to the Huskies following a season at El Camino College, a two-year school in Torrance, California, this after two years at Eastern Illinois in which he didn't appear in any games during the COVID pandemic and an ensuing redshirt.
"I just wasn't happy there," Saul told 247Sports of the Ohio Valley school when he committed to the UW last year. "I was looking for a change and I also wanted to take a chance on playing at a higher level."
With Turner now playing safety for Florida, Saul might have the Huskies' longest hair, though center Landen Hatchett and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick won't readily concede to him.
ADAM SAUL FILE
What he's done: At El Camino in 2020, Saul averaged 42.4 yards on 55 punts. He had a long of 69 yards and dropped 18 balls inside the 20. The Huskies encouraged him to walk on last season but he didn't see any game time. In high school, he was good on 11 field goals and 92 of 98 extra-point kicks for Warren Township High School.
Starter or not: Saul appears fairly capable, but he'll kick only if something unfortunate happens to McCallister or Gross. However, Jedd Fisch's coaching staff had him holding on place-kicks throughout spring practice, rather than McCallister, so game time might be on the way for him.
