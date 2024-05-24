Husky Roster Review: Boston Has No City Limits, Ready to Shine
Once he entered his first game as a freshman wide receiver, Denzel Boston needed just seven plays to score for the University of Washington, only he did it by running rather than catching the ball. Either way, it was a memorable debut for him.
Boston took a handoff from the since departed Sam Huard and skirted around the right side and into the end zone from 2 yards out against Portland State to cap a 52-6 victory in 2022.
However, this 6-foot-4, 207-pound sophomore pass-catcher from South Hill, Washington, since has had to wait two full seasons for everything to really unfold for him, for UW receivers Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk to move on and chase their NFL dreams, for a starting job to be within his reach.
Boston will tell you it was all worth it, that he never once considered doing anything else to accelerate his Husky career progression, that his turn in the limelight is finally here.
"I feel like waiting behind those guys was, for sure, the best thing for me -- stay patient, stay here," he said during spring football. "I think this is the time that's been coming and I'm excited to take advantage of the opportunity."
Earlier this month, Boston emerged from Husky spring football as perhaps the most impressive player at any position over the 15 workouts, as potentially one of the team headliners going forward, as a Big Ten standout in the making.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
It's not like Boston hasn't played any meaningful minutes over the past 24 months. Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff inserted him on the first series of the 2022 Oregon game in Eugene, a situation as nerve-wracking as any for a young player. He appeared in the Alamo Bowl against Texas that December. He took part in four games, preserving four years of eligibility.
Last season, he played in 14 games for the UW's national runner-up team, sitting out only against Oregon State with an unspecified injury. He caught two passes against Tulsa, two more against Arizona State. He returned punts against Stanford and Utah.
What's different about him is, similar to what Odunze did to his physique, is Boston's frame is much more filled out, maybe 10 pounds heavier, making him more ready to battle for the ball.
"What I've improved on most is being physical in my routes and being able to run through contact a little better," he said. "I felt last year, I was a little lighter. I've put on a lot more muscle and a lot more weight."
It showed up this spring when Boston and former Arizona cornerback Ephesians Prysock, both 6-foot-4 and larger than most at their respective positions, really went at it in memorable one-on-one matchups.
"Personally, I love to battle," Boston said. "I haven't had a lot of work against taller, longer corners, you know what I'm saying. That 's something I'd like to add to my game. Me and Prysock battle every day."
Most importantly, new quarterback Will Rogers, the Mississippi State transfer, and Boston made an instant connection as a go-to passing combination in spring ball, with the tall receiver quickly becoming Rogers' first option.
"He'a really smart," Boston said. "I think he's a great QB. I love the touch he has on the ball."
The two were seen continually doing sweeping hand slaps after big plays, spending a considerable amount of time chatting off to the side and getting ready for what could be an overly productive season for them.
DENZEL BOSTON PROFILE
What he's done: Boston has 18 Husky game appearances, all as a reserve. He's caught 7 career passes for 66 yards, returned 5 punts for 28 yards and has that one short touchdown run, plus he's come up with 3 tackles on special teams.
Starter or not: With three seasons of eligibility remaining, Boston will not only be a starter, he'll have a chance to be the Huskies' leading receiver and an honors candidate. He's done everything he can to reach this moment.
