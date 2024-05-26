Husky Roster Review: Harris Is Following in Big Husky Foot Steps
As a wide receiver, freshman Audric Harris runs a similar route to Rome Odunze, which is to catch a lot of passes at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas and use that production to end up at the University of Washington.
The Huskies have two words for him: Don't stop.
While the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Odunze, a consensus All-America selection, was going to the Chicago Bears with the ninth overall pick of the NFL Draft in April, the 6-foot, 180-pound Harris was in Montlake, as an early enrollee, showing off smooth moves and reliable hands during spring practice.
One Gorman guy basically was filling the roster spot of another.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
As a Gorman senior, Harris caught 51 passes for 1,051 yards and 13 touchdowns for a 12-0 5A divisional championship team, winning 38 of 40 games in his three years of high school football in the desert and initially signing with Arizona when Jedd Fisch was there.
"With Audric, I would say it's his speed, his elusiveness and his route-running," UW receivers coach Kevin Cummings said when he was with the Wildcats. "He really showed this year, when he had the opportunity to be the No. 1 guy, he could be that guy."
In contrast, Odunze hauled in 54 balls for 1,222 yards and 15 scores as a senior while playing one more game for the Las Vegas football powerhouse.
The trick for Harris will be to have a four-year UW football career that somewhat resembles what Odunze did, which was finish with 214 receptions for 3,272 yards and 24 TDs. The bar is set pretty high.
That's not asking too much, now is it?
AUDRIC HARRIS FILE
What he's done: Harris initially signed with Arizona and Jedd Fisch's coaching staff, then asked for his release on Jan. 17 and followed Fisch to the UW. He recently took part in 14 spring practices, sitting out a Saturday workout with some unspecified ailment. He rotated in and out with the No. 2 and 3 receiver groupings.
Starter or not: Eventually Harris should be in the middle of the competition, but realistically not for a season at least. Odunze, for that matter, started one game as a freshman in 2020 when the COVID pandemic wiped out the Husky receiving corps and necessitated it, but he didn't get a serious look as a first-teamer until his second season with the Huskies.
