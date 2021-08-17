Husky Secondary Issues: Covington Makes Big Play, Smith Leaves Team

University of Washington football practice ended on Tuesday with cornerback Jacobe Covington sticking up a lone hand to swipe a Sam Huard pass, with this deft theft ending on the change of possession rather than a tackle, yet setting off a raucous celebration.

The play was noteworthy because Covington, who has a cast covering one of his hands, saved his defensive teammates from running sideline-to-sideline sprints that went to the offense.

The entire UW defense was so overjoyed by this it rushed to the other side of the field at Husky Stadium in one big jumble of players, crowded around the playmaker who came up with the interception and reveled in their good fortune in front of the offensive guys.

It was further evidence of the potential that the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Covington, a freshman from Chandler, Arizona, supplies as a player in waiting.

"He's only got one hand and the club on the other," Lake said. "I was telling the whole DB room it should count as two. That's not my area anymore, but I was stirring the pot a little bit. He said it definitely should [count] as two interceptions, and I agree with him."

Covington, trying to make a breakthrough at either safety or cornerback, keeps pushing for more playing time, even with his injury.

"It's difficult to complete passes out there when you have long, tall athletes who are fast," Lake said, "and Jacobe is that."

That was the good culminating another fairly lively, up-tempo workout, No. 11 according to the schedule. Yet there was sobering news, especially concerning Lake's secondary.

The Husky coach said freshman cornerback James Smith from Los Angeles was no longer with the team. Smith never arrived for fall camp. He came to the UW after playing alongside Husky cornerback Trent McDuffie at prestigious St. John Bosco High School.

"He's had some personal issues that we're trying to help him with, as well as some family issues," Lake said. "We're here to support him, but he will not be with us moving forward."

Search Party

Lake was asked about the prolonged absence of former starting safety Asa Turner and reserve wide receiver Sawyer Racanelli, and the coach firmly reiterated he doesn't speak about players' injuries. Should either have COVID issues, they likely have reached the halfway mark of their 10-day quarantine, though it still could extend longer. Whatever ails Turner, he likely won't be the starter in 18 days when the Huskies open against Montana.

Hurt Locker

Of players injured in Monday's practice, inside linebacker Daniel Heimuli and wide receiver Jalen McMillan didn't take part in Tuesday's activities, while defensive tackle Noah Ngalu was fine and involved in everything. McMillan hurt a hand or a thumb and indications he could be lost for a while. But Lake, of course, doesn't address injuries.

Purple Julius

Making the biggest move of anyone in fall camp, 6-foot-8, 330-pound redshirt freshman Julius Buelow continued to rotate in with the No. 1 offensive line, sharing left guard with 6-foot-6, 330-pound redshirt freshman Nate Kalepo, while incumbent, 6-foot-6, 355-pound sophomore Ulumoo Ale took snaps with the second unit. "It's been fun watching his physical nature come out," Lake said of Buelow, who is pictured in a stance. "I tell the team that physical plays are going to be rewarded. We will find a way to get you on the football field."

Inside Out

With Heimuli possibly suffering a knee sprain, the Huskies have now lost four inside linebackers since spring practice ended. Josh Calvert transferred to Utah while Miki Ah You and Will Latu failed to show up for fall camp because of personal issues. That leaves sophomores Edefuan Ulofoshio and Jackson Sirmon are entrenched as the starters, and sophomore M.J. Tafisi clearly established as the third backer. Yet the Huskies often used sophomore walk-on Ben Hines with the No. 2 defense for much of Tuesday's practice and are trying to bring freshman Carson Bruener along after moving him from outside linebacker.

Coming Up

The Huskies are off on Thursdays and conduct a closed practice on Friday at Bothell's Pop Keeney Stadium.

