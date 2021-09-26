September 26, 2021
Husky Stadium More Energized Before Saturday's UW-Cal Game

The weather, opponent and general feeling about the UW football team were all upgrades.
Ninety minutes before kickoff on Saturday for the University of  Washington-California football game and their Pac-12 opener, Husky Stadium was noticeably festive and energized than the week before, with more cars in the parking lot and more boats moored along the shoreline.

Riding in four busses across the 520 bridge from Bellevue, the Bears arrived first at 4:15 p.m., disembarked wearing serious, stern faces and quietly headed for the visitors' locker room.

Fifteen minutes later, the Huskies drove up in three busses coming from the same direction of suburbia, walked a party-like gauntlet of cheering fans, cheerleaders and band members and headed straight for the field. 

Husky busses arrive while fans, cheerleaders and band members await them.

Husky busses arrive at 4:30 p.m., two hours before kickoff. 

With a half-dozen Cal players stretching, walking around and watching this now Husky tradition, UW players lined up on the east goal line to the strains of Bow Wow by Snoop Dogg booming through the public-address system and walked arm in arm to midfield. 

A few of the Bears weren't all that impressed by the show of UW unity, smirking as they saw everything unfold. 

Cal players enter Husky Stadium.

Cal players enter Husky Stadium.

More fans were in the stands an hour before kickoff than for the Arkansas State game the previous weekend. 

Outside, everything seemed to be running smoothly for fans entering the facility with new COVID-19 mandates requiring proof of vaccination or a positive test within 72 hours of the game.

Well before the busses arrived, 500 high school cheerleaders practiced a collective routine for halftime before giving way to the Husky band and then joining it in formation.  

Husky Stadium sits quiet before the Pac-12 opener.

Husky Stadium hours before kickoff.

The Seattle late-afternoon weather was warm and sunny, with no chance of lightning. 

Huskies eyes look down on the field.
