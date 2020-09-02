SI.com
Husky NFL Tracker: 40 Former UW Players Seeking Pro Jobs

Dan Raley

Forty former University of Washington football players currently are seeking NFL jobs.

They're in 22 of the 32 camps.

The most from the Pac-12.

In this pandemic world, ex-Husky running back Dwayne Washington was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, while former UW wide receiver John Ross came off it on Aug. 23.

Seven former Husky cornerbacks and six wide receivers are in competition for roster spots, the most at any position from the UW. 

Five former tight ends are trying to land pro football employment. 

Quarterbacks Jake Browning and Jacob Eason are looking for work with the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts, respectively. 

The Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions each have four ex-UW players on their preseason rosters, while the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks have three each. 

Cornerback Desmond Trufant from the Detroit Lions and offensive guard Senio Kelemente of the Houston Texans have the longest pro service among these Huskies, with seven seasons each in the NFL.

We'll keep track of who from the Huskies makes it and who doesn't.

HUSKY NFL TRACKER:

Trey Adams, OT, Buffalo Bills — undrafted free agent.

Salvon Ahmed, RB, Miami Dolphins — undrafted free agent; waived by San Francisco 49ers; signed by Miami.

Andre Baccellia, WR, New England Patriots — undrafted free agent; waived by Kansas City Chiefs; signed by New England.

Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals — 3-year veteran, starter in 36 of 46 games. 

Jake Browning, QB, Minnesota Vikings — practice squad player. 

Hunter Bryant, TE, Detroit Lions — undrafted free agent.

Myles Bryant, CB, New England Patriots — undrafted free agent. 

Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Seattle Seahawks — 1-year veteran, appeared in 16 games.

Darrell Daniels, TE, Arizona Cardinals — 3-year veteran, starter in 6 of 34 games.

Will Dissly, TE, Seattle Seahawks — 2-year veteran, starter in 10 of 10 games. 

Jacob Eason, QB, Indianapolis Colts — 4th-round draft pick. 

Jake Eldrenkamp, OG, Indianapolis Colts — undrafted free agent.

Aaron Fuller, WR, Seattle Seahawks — undrafted free agent. 

Greg Gaines, DT, Los Angeles Rams — 1-year veteran, appeared in 10 games. 

Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins — 1-year veteran, appeared in 7 games. 

Marvin Hall, WR, Detroit Lions — 3-year veteran, appeared in 33 games. 

Nick Harris, C, Cleveland Browns — 5th-round draft pick. 

Jared Hilbers, OT, New York Jets — undrafted free agent.

Sidney Jones, CB, Philadelphia Eagles — 3-year veteran, started 8 of 22 games.

Senio Kelemente, OG, Houston Texans — 7-year veteran, started 37 of 74 games. 

Kevin King, CB, Green Bay Packers — 3-year veteran, started 25 of 30 games. 

Cory Littleton, LB, Las Vegas Raiders — 4-year veteran, started 37 of 64 games. 

Kaleb McGary, OT, Atlanta Falcons — 1-year veteran, started 16 of 16 games. 

Jaydon Mickens, WR, Tampa Bay Bucs — 3-year veteran, appeared in 17 games. 

Jordan Miller, CB, Atlanta Falcons — 1-year veteran, appeared in 10 games. 

Byron Murphy, CB, Arizona Cardinals — 1-year veteran, started 16 of 16 games. 

Joshua Perkins, TE, Philadelphia Eagles — 3-year veteran, started 2 of 22 games. 

Marcus Peters, CB, Baltimore Ravens — 5-year veteran, started 76 of 77 games. 

Dante Pettis, WR, San Francisco 49ers — 2-year veteran, started 11 of 23 games. 

Benning Potoa'e, DE, Tampa Bay Bucs — undrafted free agent. 

Taylor Rapp, S, Los Angeles Rams — 1-year veteran, started 10 of 15 games. 

John Ross, WR, Cincinnati Bengals — 3-year veteran, started 19 of 24 games. 

Drew Sample, TE, Cincinnati Bengals — 1-year veteran, started 2 of 9 games. 

Coleman Shelton, C, Los Angeles Rams — 1-year veteran, appeared in 11 games. 

Danny Shelton, DT, Detroit Lions — 5 year veteran, started 60 of 75 games. 

Shaq Thompson, LB, Carolina Panthers — 5-year veteran, started 61 of 70 games. 

Desmond Trufant, CB, Detroit Lions — 7-year veteran, starter in 97 of 97 games. 

Ezekiel Turner, S, Arizona Cardinals — 2-year veteran, starter in 1 of 28 games.

Vita Vea, DT, Tampa Bay Bucs — 2-year veteran, starter in 9 of 29 games.

Dwayne Washington, RB, New Orleans Saints — 4-year veteran, starter in 2 of 46 games; on COVID-19 reserve list.

