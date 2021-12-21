Ikaika Malloe, unable to keep his longstanding University of Washington football connection going following the coaching change, will be hired as outside linebackers coach soon by UCLA, according to a report by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

In recent weeks, Malloe has been spotted at practices, chatting up Chip Kelly's coaches and other team personnel, as they prepare the Bruins (8-4) to meet North Carolina State (9-3) in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Dec. 28.

As a player and an assistant coach in Seattle, Malloe provided a decade of service to the Huskies, making him a program favorite.

He played linebacker and safety for Jim Lambright's UW teams (1993-96) and coached the defensive line and outside linebackers for Chris Petersen and Jimmy Lake (2016-21). He initially was a Husky graduate assistant to launch his coaching career.

Malloe also was considered an effective recruiter, especially in his home state of Hawaii, utilizing a talent pipeline that was first established by Lambright himself.

However, he wasn't retained as new coach Kalen DeBoer replaced 8 of the 10 coordinators and assistants that worked for Lake.

At UCLA, Malloe take a coaching spot vacated by Johnny Nansen, the Bruins' defensive-line coach and a former UW assistant coach in multiple capacities for Steve Sarkisian (2009-13).

Nansen was one of two UCLA coaches who took new jobs at Arizona, with the former Washington State linebacker becoming the Wildcats' defensive coordinator.

Before coming to Washington as a full-time assistant, Malloe coached at Western Illinois, UTEP, Hawaii, Yale, Portland State and Utah State.

On the downside, Malloe held himself responsible for the Huskies' defensive-line shortcomings that began in 2020 and he had to coach without All-America candidate Zion Tupuola-Fetui for most of this past season when the outside linebacker tore an Achilles tendon and had surgery.

The Huskies and UCLA will meet next season on October 1 in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven