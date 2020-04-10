HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Pandemic Hasn't Slowed Malloe: He's Got a Job Promotion, His Top Player Back

Dan Raley

Outside of the pandemic outbreak and the resulting spring practice shutdown, Ikaika Malloe has enjoyed a fairly memorable offseason with the University of Washington football team.

The Huskies elevated Malloe, their defensive-line coach for the past four seasons, to co-defensive coordinator and a share of a job held by Pete Kwiatkowski.

Mallon also received a memorable phone call from his best player, first-team All-Pac-12 defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike -- announcing he would return for his senior season.

Unlike eager underclassmen teammates such as quarterback Jacob Eason, tight end Hunter Bryant and running back Salvon Ahmed, Onwuzurike passed on early entry to the NFL draft. 

"He called me and we had a party," Malloe said. "It's a huge boost for all of us when you have people like that who have the ability to move on, and they come back for their own reasons. It strengthens our team unity. One of our leaders is back."

Replacing Chris Petersen as coach, Jimmy Lake promoted his defensive-line coach shortly after moving up himself when Chris Petersen stepped down.  

"I'm excited that Coach Lake gave me the opportunity to have that title," Malloe said. "I can perfect my skills and hopefully be a playmaker one day."

On Friday, the personable UW assistant coach and one-time Huskies safety and linebacker stalwart described how he and his players are coping with becoming virtual coaches and players.

They have group meetings where they watch film and discuss different scenarios. Players are lifting weights if they can get access or using exercise bands sent to them by Tim Socha, UW head strengthening and conditioning coach.

With campus facilities and regular health clubs closed, college coaches everywhere have to wonder whether the players are actually maintaining their size and strength, always a spring mandate. Overall fitness shouldn't be a problem, but finding weights and bulking up might be an issue.

"I'm kind of curious to see," Malloe said of the college game. "I think it will be a change. I think it will be a challenge for everyone to be creative and maintain strength. I think it puts the accountability on the players."

Mallon said his older defensive linemen such as seniors Josiah Bronson and Onwuzurike have taken on leadership roles. They're sharing their wisdom with the next generation of players such as Jacob Brandes, Sama Paama and Noa Ngalu, all coming off redshirt seasons and ready to play in something akin to hockey shifts.

He playfully mentioned the close relationship forged between Tuli Letuligaseno and Taki Taimani, sophomores D-linemen who have been nicknamed "the twins."

"Both feed off each other," the coach said. "When one's down, both are down. When one's up, both are up. I love the chemistry between those two guys. I think of them becoming he leaders when Levi and Josiah move on."

Malloe also welcomed freshman Jordan Lolohea back to the program. He spent the past year on a church mission in Detroit, delaying his college football career. Used as both an outside rusher and inside defender, Lolohea will provide the Huskies with added depth.

"It's great to have him back," Malloe said. "He's getting himself back into shape and getting off the rust."

Considering what's happening all across college football because of the virus, Lolohea won't be alone in that regard.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

1970 Was the Year of Sixkiller, a Coming-Out Party for a Seattle Sports Icon

The excitement surrounding the Native-American quarterback revitalized a down-trodden program and energized college football fans everywhere.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

UW Football Primer: Taylor's a Starter, Needs to Be a Finisher

Veteran Husky cornerback does his job, but still seeks more attention among his peers. An interception would be nice, too.

Dan Raley

Defense By the Numbers: Kwiatkowski Assumes New Role as Digital Coach

The University of Washington defensive coordinator needed to brush up on his technology skills to deal with spring football put on hold.

Dan Raley

It's First and 14: S-I's Latest Mock Draft, Through 5 Rounds

Kevin Hanson of Sports Illustrated provides the latest draft breakdown through 180 players. Early returns say it's more complete and informative than the others.

Dan Raley

Rant Man Can't: Not OK for OK-State Coach to Decide When It's Safe to Practice

Cowboys coach Mike Gundy, no stranger to controversy by any means, gets a reaction with his impatience to practice. It isn't going to happen.

Dan Raley

LISTEN: 2020 LB Commit Carson Bruener Joins 4th and Inches Podcast

Carson Bruener talks with Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller about his game and some of the nuances of playing the linebacker position. The 2020 commit explains his thought process when deciding to commit to the Huskies program.

Trevor Mueller

Down the Middle: Chuck Nelson Has Never Missed When Dealing With Infamous Kick

The Washington placekicker was near perfect in his senior season. He's been better than that in dealing with his lone miss.

Dan Raley

Legend of Sixkiller: Sonny Took Bite of the Apple, Won Rivalry Game

The Husky quarterback wrapped up an electrifying sophomore season by throwing for two touchdowns and running for another against Washington State.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Position U: UW Wide Receiver Corps Needs a Hand, a Couple of Hands

Sports Illustrated explores the national leaders at each position area over a decade. The Huskies could stand improvement with their pass-catchers.

Dan Raley

Will There Be a College Football Season or Not?

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger speak with different college administrators and lays out some possibilities.

Dan Raley