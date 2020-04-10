Pandemic Hasn't Slowed Malloe: He's Got a Job Promotion, His Top Player Back

Outside of the pandemic outbreak and the resulting spring practice shutdown, Ikaika Malloe has enjoyed a fairly memorable offseason with the University of Washington football team.

The Huskies elevated Malloe, their defensive-line coach for the past four seasons, to co-defensive coordinator and a share of a job held by Pete Kwiatkowski.

Mallon also received a memorable phone call from his best player, first-team All-Pac-12 defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike -- announcing he would return for his senior season.

Unlike eager underclassmen teammates such as quarterback Jacob Eason, tight end Hunter Bryant and running back Salvon Ahmed, Onwuzurike passed on early entry to the NFL draft.

"He called me and we had a party," Malloe said. "It's a huge boost for all of us when you have people like that who have the ability to move on, and they come back for their own reasons. It strengthens our team unity. One of our leaders is back."

Replacing Chris Petersen as coach, Jimmy Lake promoted his defensive-line coach shortly after moving up himself when Chris Petersen stepped down.

"I'm excited that Coach Lake gave me the opportunity to have that title," Malloe said. "I can perfect my skills and hopefully be a playmaker one day."

On Friday, the personable UW assistant coach and one-time Huskies safety and linebacker stalwart described how he and his players are coping with becoming virtual coaches and players.

They have group meetings where they watch film and discuss different scenarios. Players are lifting weights if they can get access or using exercise bands sent to them by Tim Socha, UW head strengthening and conditioning coach.

With campus facilities and regular health clubs closed, college coaches everywhere have to wonder whether the players are actually maintaining their size and strength, always a spring mandate. Overall fitness shouldn't be a problem, but finding weights and bulking up might be an issue.

"I'm kind of curious to see," Malloe said of the college game. "I think it will be a change. I think it will be a challenge for everyone to be creative and maintain strength. I think it puts the accountability on the players."

Mallon said his older defensive linemen such as seniors Josiah Bronson and Onwuzurike have taken on leadership roles. They're sharing their wisdom with the next generation of players such as Jacob Brandes, Sama Paama and Noa Ngalu, all coming off redshirt seasons and ready to play in something akin to hockey shifts.

He playfully mentioned the close relationship forged between Tuli Letuligaseno and Taki Taimani, sophomores D-linemen who have been nicknamed "the twins."

"Both feed off each other," the coach said. "When one's down, both are down. When one's up, both are up. I love the chemistry between those two guys. I think of them becoming he leaders when Levi and Josiah move on."

Malloe also welcomed freshman Jordan Lolohea back to the program. He spent the past year on a church mission in Detroit, delaying his college football career. Used as both an outside rusher and inside defender, Lolohea will provide the Huskies with added depth.

"It's great to have him back," Malloe said. "He's getting himself back into shape and getting off the rust."

Considering what's happening all across college football because of the virus, Lolohea won't be alone in that regard.