One of these days, the University of Washington football team will unveil its new pro-style offense, created by a guy who's come to Seattle straight from the pros, John Donovan.

While we don't know exactly what it will look like, Donovan, an import from the Jacksonville Jaguars, is certain to open things up quite a bit more on the heels of the more conservative approach of the departed Chris Petersen regime.

This means he will place a lot of demands on his wide receivers.

More demands than before.

Get-open-and-catch-the-ball demands.

In recent seasons, these guys who were supposed to go deep often took a backseat to the tight ends, of which two have started at all times. With Hunter Bryant and Cade Otton, the wideouts were almost like a second option a lot of times. It should be the other way around.

It's hard to imagine Donovan using the UW tight ends mush less in his scheme — considering how many the Huskies continue to recruit and add to the roster — no matter how spread out his offense is.

The tight ends go almost eight deep now in terms of scholarships and commitments, and you can't line them up all at one position.

That said, something has to change to enhance the Husky passing game. While Donovan can get as creative as he wants, his offense isn't going to look much different than what's been in place if he doesn't insist on his wideouts getting more separation than before.

This UW receiving crew disappeared in the past when the opposing secondary was seasoned and aggressive. The pass-catchers need to set the tone, not give in when the corners make them uncomfortable.

Puka Nacua offered glimpses of being a playmaker as a true freshman before his foot went into a boot in 2019.

Ty Jones, tall and swift, likewise showed he could get behind just about any secondary as a sophomore in 2018 before he ran afoul of multiple nagging health issues and sat most of last season.

It's all about separation. Demonstrate it, and you'll become Donovan's new best friend.

We pick the Huskies' starting lineup as the pandemic pause keeps everyone in nasal swabs and cloth masks. This is selection No. 10. It's the least we could do for Jimmy Lake, so he can study up on his new offense.

After choosing Nacua to be the Huskies' No. 1 receiver, we find a running mate for him.

No. 1 WR candidates: Ty Jones, 6-foot-4, 210, junior; Terrell Bynum, 6-1, 188, junior; Jalen McMillan, 6-2, 182, freshman; Rome Odunze, 6-3, 205, freshman; Jordan Chin, 6-0, 171, senior.

WR starting experience: Bynum 9 starts, Jones 8 starts, Chin 5 starts, Nacua 3 starts (other side) and Alex Cook 1 start (now a DB).

Our selection: Jones. The guy has done things no other UW receiver can claim, catching multiple passes against Auburn, Ohio State and Penn State. He's played against the best. He didn't shirk that responsibility either. He had a 31-catch, 491-yard and 6-touchdown season in 2018. However, just when it looked like Jones was going to separate himself from everyone else in the Husky recruiting room, he hurt his wrist and other body parts unreported that forced him to miss the first eight games of the 2019 schedule. He didn't catch a pass in four outings. He basically was a non-factor all last season. That doesn't mean he can't get it back. He has the advantage of being 6-4 and the ability to get out and run with those extra inches. It's kind of up to him whether he wants to be the No. 1 or the No. 2 receiver or fade away. We think he'll re-emerge and help the new quarterback, whoever that is, look good.

Other options: If Jones isn't able to reclaim what he once had, look for the dependable Bynum to step in as the starter again. Regardless of who starts, Donovan likely will use a lot more three-wideout sets and he'll need both Bynum and Jones. Bynum has more wide-receiver starts than anyone on the roster with nine. Yet if these guys aren't fulfilling Donovan's needs, McMillan and Odunze are said to very mature pass-catchers coming in as freshmen who could shoot up the depth chart in a hurry and possibly sit underperforming veterans. Those who like to dream suggest the elusive McMillan will be a starter before his freshman season is up. Odunze doesn't want to be left out either. Add to the mix Chin, who has been a dependable extra piece.

Second Greatest Husky WR: Reggie Williams. We've already picked Mario Bailey as the most prolific wide receiver in school history, because he scored more than anyone else by going deep for 30 touchdowns. In looking for a wing man, it would have to be Williams, who holds the school records for catches with 243 and for yardage with 3,598, while scoring 22 times. Williams was an All-American but not consensus choice like Bailey. Unfortunately, he flamed out as an NFL player, letting bad habits keep him from being a great pro.

Other legendary UW WRs: Jermaine Kearse, who caught 180 passes for 2,871 and 29 scores; Spider Gaines, a 1978 Rose Bowl standout who averaged 23 yards per catch in his career and scored 17 times; Paul Skansi, who hauled in 161 passes for 1,992 yards and 15 catches; John Ross, who caught 17 TD passes in 2016 and was a second-team All-American; Jerome Pathon, who caught 73 passes in 1997, 138 in his career; Dane Looker, who had 72 catches in 1998; Dave Williams, who had a school-record 257-yard game in 1965; and Tommy Scott, who was Sonny Sixkiller's top passing target in 1971.

The UW Starting Lineup:

Left tackle — Victor Curne

Left guard — Ulumoo Ale

Center — Luke Wattenberg

Right guard — Corey Luciano

Right tackle — Henry Bainivalu

Tight end — Cade Otton

Tight end — Jacob Kizer

Wide receiver — Puka Nacua

Wide receiver — Ty Jones

Running back —

Quarterback —

Kicker —

Punter —

Outside linebacker — Laiatu Latu

Defensive tackle —

Defensive tackle —

Outside linebacker —

Inside linebacker —

Inside linebacker —

Cornerback —

Cornerback —

Nickel back —

Strong safety —

Free safety —

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.