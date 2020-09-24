SI.com
HuskyMaven
Instant Reaction: Why Did It Take So Long to Start Pac-12 Football?

Mike Martin

The Pac-12 football season will happen after all following a couple of months of rescheduling and postponement. When the Big Ten announced that it would have a season, the focus turned to the only Power 5 conference holdout remaining to have a plan for playing.  

Commissioner Larry Scott didn't provide a solid plan and resorted to finger-pointing.  His inaction created a two-week delay could hurt national championship pursuits.  Kaila Olin and Mike Martin discuss why it took so long for the conference to get its act together.

