Instant Reaction: Why Did It Take So Long to Start Pac-12 Football?

The Pac-12 football season will happen after all following a couple of months of rescheduling and postponement. When the Big Ten announced that it would have a season, the focus turned to the only Power 5 conference holdout remaining to have a plan for playing.

Commissioner Larry Scott didn't provide a solid plan and resorted to finger-pointing. His inaction created a two-week delay could hurt national championship pursuits. Kaila Olin and Mike Martin discuss why it took so long for the conference to get its act together.