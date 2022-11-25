It's a Husky Road Trip, But Devin Culp Heads Home to the 509

While Eastern Washington will be a new game-day experience for Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff, quarterback Michael Penix Jr., running back Wayne Taulapapa and others now part of the University of Washington football program, this trip is nothing new for junior tight end Devin Culp.

He can be a tour guide, a human GPS device, someone who can offer dependable directions on the way to Saturday night's Apple Cup against Washington State in Pullman.

Culp is one of just two players on the Huskies' 116-man roster who hails from the 509 area code, sharing that distinction with walk-on edge rusher Gage Harty, both of whom grew up in Spokane.

As he heads to his home side of the state to play a visiting football game, the 6-foot-4, 259-pound Culp has turned himself into an exciting option for the DeBoer/Grubb high-powered offense. While he still suffers the occasional dropped pass, he repeatedly offers the overly athletic play to wow his teammates and the fan base.

At California in a 28-21 win, he treated a Bears defensive back like just another high hurdle and impressively sailed over this opponent who was trying to make the tackle with his head down.

Against Colorado, Culp made a sensational one-handed grab of a Penix pass while tiptoeing down up the sideline to put a footnote on the 54-7 victory at home.

He clearly is one of the UW's most athletic football players, which is notable for a player his size. The tight end seems to have a little wide receiver in him.

"Well, thank you," Culp responded, when that description was shared with him. ""Any way I can help my team, that's what I'm going to do. Whether it's a big, flashy play on the sideline or jumping over somebody. ... Or just making sure I secure my block in the [outside] gap or have good pass protection for Mike, so he can get it deep down the field to Rome [Odunze] or Jalen [McMillan], is all part of the deal."

Entering the rivalry game in the Palouse, 75 miles from his hometown, Culp has accumulated 23 receptions for 225 yards and a touchdown, the latter coming in the 40-32 loss at UCLA in the Rose Bowl. This, after finishing with 20 catches for 222 yards and a score against Arizona State at home in 2021.

He's ready for a competitive football game against the rival Cougars, a group that surely would have preferred to keep him in the region in a crimson jersey. They have his respect.

"What I've seen, it just looks like a group of guys who play really well together," Culp said. "It looks like they're usually on the same page. They're all high-effort guys. They all play really hard. In the back end, in the secondary, they've got some long guys, some athletic guys up front, big, strong, high effort. I think we're going to have our hands full. I'm really excited, man. It's really going to be a great challenge."

A DEVIN CULP REPLAY A photographic history of Culp's Husky football career. 9 Gallery 9 Images

As he enters this state showdown, Culp is a fifth-year player who still has a season of eligibility left because of pandemic allowances. Similar to others such as linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa, edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui and running back Richard Newton, he'll have to decide if he wants to play a half-dozen college seasons or move on.

Not only is the game really hard on your body, the NFL might feel he's ready to submit his name in the draft, show some of that athleticism at the combine and hear his named called by some pro team next April.

"I've been thinking about it," Culp said. "Obviously, I'm a fifth year, as well, same as Edefuan's situation. You know, we're playing a lot of ball and been in the program for a long time. Right now, I'm just focused on preparing for this last big game, the Apple Cup, and winning it and being there for my brothers and all that other stuff. I'm sure it will figure itself out."

