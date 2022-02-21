Jabez Tinae and Sam Huard made their college football debuts on the same play on the same Saturday for the University of Washington, entering the huddle at wide receiver and quarterback.

This is the way it's always been for these two.

The Kennedy Catholic High School teammates turned Husky players trotted onto the field together with 12:40 left to play against overmatched Arkansas State. At Husky Stadium, the home team led comfortably at 42-3.

These reserves moved the ball 72 yards in 10 plays for Peyton Henry's 38-yard field goal.

Naturally, Huard tried to put the ball in the hands of Tinae multiple times. His first throw drew a pass-interference call. Two others fell incomplete.

They have a long history of doing better than that.

In four seasons at Kennedy Catholic, Tinae caught a whopping 189 passes for 4,030 yards and 43 touchdowns in 35 games, largely delivered by Huard.

While facing plenty of competition at their respective positions at the UW, the locally produced pass-catcher and his personal 5-star QB will try to make inroads with the new Kalen DeBoer coaching staff.

A month and a half until spring practice, we're offering intel and observations on the UW football personnel inherited by DeBoer in a series of stories on every scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's previous starting experience, if applicable, and determine what comes next under the new coach.



As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football beginning for everyone, including for the Huskies' No. 15 on offense.

The compact 6-foot, 205-pound Tinae and Huard were part of a smaller than usual 15-player recruiting class put together by the since-departed Jimmy Lake. They were among five true freshmen who played.

Defensive tackle Voi Tunuufi appeared in 11 games and started twice to use up a year of eligibility.

Fellow defensive lineman Kuao Peihopa, cornerback Davon Banks and Huard each entered a maximum of four outings that enabled them to preserve redshirt seasons.

Tinae did the same with playing stints against Arkansas State and Washington State.

Defensive backs Zakhari Spears, Vincent Nunley and Dyson McCucheon, running backs Caleb Berry and Emeka Megwa, offensive linemen Owen Prentice and Robert Wyrsch, defensive linemen Sinosi Finau and Maurice Heims, and tight end Caden Jumper didn't draw a snap in their first season with the Huskies, also preserving four years of UW eligibility.

As these Kennedy Catholic guys try to impress DeBoer and encourage him to use them, there's an added twist to the connection.

Their third wheel, the Lancers' other prolific wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr., transferred in from Arizona State, where he appeared in two games as a true freshman, similar to Tinae.

They feel comfortable together, productive together, maybe lost without each other.

For instance, when Alexander publicly declared he was joining the Huskies and rejoining his former teammates, he released a fancy graphic on social media that depicted the three of them side by side in purple uniforms.

DeBoer expressed amazement at their connections when he welcomed Alexander as a transfer to his program.

Some day, these three should have center stage in Husky Stadium, playing off one another, encouraging each other, running up explosive stats once more.

UW Starter or Not: Tinae comes with an impressive track record and a highly dependable quarterback connection, and DeBoer tends to utilize a lot of wide receivers, making for a good mix. However, he'll probably be used gradually as long as veteran and proven receivers Jalen McMillan, Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk and Taj Davis are healthy and still on the roster. While starting likely is a ways off, look for Tinae to start catching passes this season from whichever Husky quarterback is running the show, preferably Huard with Alexander opposite him, and build from there.

