Skip to main content

UW Fresh Start (No. 55): Bandes Can Sing, But Can He Dominate Up front?

The defensive tackle has changed jersey numbers, cut his hair and is looking to become more of a Husky playmaker.

We didn't forget defensive tackle Jacob Bandes in this now concluded University of Washington football fresh start series as we looked at each scholarship player from No. 0 to 99.

How could we overlook a somewhat loony Husky who has been known to walk to practice singing his heart out?

Who can enthusiastically dog pile on a teammate, as shown in the accompanying photo gallery?

No, he got shoved to the back of these stories because he changed numbers — from 96 to 55 — well after we had profiled his teammates who wore jerseys in the fifties. He would have to wait and pull up the rear. 

It's certain he must fancy himself as the next Ryan Bowman, the compact and overly physical edge rusher who gave up his double-nickel shirt once his eligibility expired this past season.

Bandes, it seems, changed a few things about himself before Husky spring practice began. 

His hair is noticeably close-cropped, no longer a mop top.

He still carries a 6-foot-2, 295-pound frame, but it seems to be better proportioned after working out with Kalen DeBoer's demanding new weight and conditioning coach Ron McKeefery.

Bandes Clowning Around
10
Gallery
10 Images

With spring practice at the halfway point, we've offered intel and observations gathered on the UW football personnel in a series of stories on every scholarship player. We've reviewed each Husky's previous starting experience, if applicable, and determined what comes next under new coach DeBoer.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football beginning for everyone, including the Huskies' No. 55 on defense. This is our final installment using this format.

As the photo gallery tells in a story all of its own, Bandes from Pittsburg, California, is one of the more free-spirited characters on the Husky football roster. He's not shy.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

JACOB BANDES MUSIC VIDEO

People simply have been waiting on him to turn up his college football production in a similar manner. Heavily recruited by Clemson, Bandes came to the Huskies full of great promise. Someone had him ranked as the No. 3 defensive tackle prospect nationally

After three seasons in Seattle, he's appeared in 18 games and started just once — last fall against Michigan, where he had 3 tackles that day, giving him 17 for his career.

However, Bandes is still awaiting his first tackle for loss and sack. 

Hence he's made all of the aforementioned changes once the new staff took over, with everyone hoping to that he's finally unleashed as a football playmaker of note. 

And, if that doesn't work out, look for him to become a lounge singer.

UW Starter or Not: Bandes counts that lone start under his belt and it's probably not an experience he'll share with a lot of people moving forward. The Husky defense gave up a season-high 343 rushing yards to the Wolverines. There's no reason to think Bandes won't start again, but he'll be hard-pressed this season to wrest one of the two game-opening spots away from veteran Tuli Letuligasenoa or the fast-rising redshirt freshman Kuao Peihopa. Starter or not, Bandes will be needed to pull significant game time for the UW in the D-line rotation. 

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Faatui Tuitele is sidelined for UW spring practice.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 99): Tuitele Forced to Watch as Huskies Rebuild D-Line

By Dan Raley22 hours ago
Sam Huard directs things as Ja'Lynn Polk (2) and Giles Jackson (0) await the play.
Football

DeBoer's Spring Mission: Put the Ball in Giles Jackson's Hands as Much as Possible

By Dan RaleyApr 16, 2022
Wayne Taulapapa gets tackled against Duke.
Football

Transfers Taulapapa and Nixon Officially Join UW Roster

By Dan RaleyApr 15, 2022
The Huskies gather before their first spring scrimmage.
Football

UW Spring Practice No. 8: 6 Defenders Held Out of First Scrimmage

By Dan RaleyApr 15, 2022
Kalen DeBoer meets with his players after his first UW scrimmage.
Football

DeBoer Holds First Scrimmage, Seems Satisfied with What Happened

By Dan RaleyApr 15, 2022
Christian Bentancur toured Duke on a recruiting trip.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer High-Scoring and Youthful Illinois Tight End

By Dan RaleyApr 15, 2022
Kuao Peihopa met with the media this week.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 98): Healthy Peihopa Could Greatly Improve Defensive Line

By Dan RaleyApr 15, 2022
Fardaws Aimaq had 15 points and 15 rebounds against the UW last December.
Basketball

Huskies Make the Cut of 5 for Transfer Portal Big Man Fardaws Aimaq

By Dan RaleyApr 14, 2022