Back for More: Oft-Injured Kizer Looks for Relief, Close-Out Playing Time

Dan Raley

Jacob Kizer missed his senior year in 2015 at West Salem High School in Oregon's capital city with a back injury.

He sat out the 2016 season for the University of Washington as a gray shirt, delaying his college enrollment to further heal that back.

Kizer didn't play for the Huskies over the first five games last fall reportedly because of that troublesome back.

It seems like the 6-foot-5, 258-pound senior tight end has been around forever, not always comfortable in his body, and now he's down to his final collegiate football season. 

Health-permitting, Kizer will contend for a regular game-opening assignment, something he hasn't done since he was a UW freshman. He opened against Utah, Washington State and Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl to close out the 2017 season.

He's had a most unusual Husky career, flourishing at the beginning and serving as a fill-in wherever he was physically able. He'll try to go out in more of a blaze of glory once football resumes coming out of the pandemic.

This is another in a series of profiles on prospective UW football starters. While spring practice has been canceled or postponed because of the pandemic, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated continues to provide uninterrupted coverage.

With Hunter Bryant NFL-bound, Kizer will seek one of the two tight-end starting positions the Huskies generally employ, entering the competition as the most veteran player involved. He'll mix it up junior Cade Otton, sophomore Devin Culp,  sophomore walk Jack Westover and incoming freshmen Mark Redman and Mason West. 

Kizer comes into his final season with just three career receptions for 85 yards and no touchdowns. He's known mostly for his blocking prowess. He does the dirty work.

Nothing about his football experience has been conventional. He was named all-state at defensive end as a West Salem junior for a 6A state semifinal team before concentrating on the offensive side.

Kizer, a three-star recruit who was modestly pursued, chose the Huskies over Oregon State, with Washington State, Air Force, Wyoming, Montana State, Eastern Washington and Yale showing interest.

If he can stay physically intact as a Husky senior, there's no telling what kind of football player he can be. He might be pretty good.

SUMMARY: Kizer has logged 33 game appearances. Made three starts. Caught those three passes. Dealt with ongoing back issues. With better luck, he'd be a headliner with pro possibilities.

GRADE (1 to 5): He gets a 3. He was good early on and hopes to be great late. It's all up to that back of his.

