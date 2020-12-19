Jacob Sirmon Emerges from Transfer Portal as a Chippewa

The former University of Washington quarterback lands quickly after moving on.

Jacob Sirmon spent just 48 hours in the transfer portal.

The former University of Washington quarterback announced on Friday he will transfer to Central Michigan, two days after disclosing he was leaving the Huskies for a new college football destination.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Sirmon had this Midwest state as one of his potential choices coming out of Bothell High School in suburban Seattle as a 4-star recruit.

Michigan offered him.

Instead, the little-used UW quarterback will join a Chippewas team that finished 3-3 during the pandemic-altered, Mid-American Conference season. He's made just six mop-up appearances and thrown four passes as a collegian.

Central Michigan previously relied on David Moore, who was the starter when he was suspended after testing positive for using an anabolic steroid in 2019 and lost the current season to another drug misstep.

Sirmon and Moore should compete against each for the starting job next fall for a team coached by Jim McElwain.

McElwain is a guy with Northwest connections. He's former Eastern Washington University quarterback (1980-83) from Missoula, Montana, who was the head coach at Colorado State and Florida before joining the Chippewas.

At Washington, Sirmon redshirted in 2018, served as the back-up to Jacob Eason last year and was the back-up to Dylan Morris this past season.

With the NCAA season free pass, he could have three seasons of eligibility at Central Michigan. He entered the transfer portal in April 2019 before giving the UW a second chance.

