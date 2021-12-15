Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Jacob Sirmon

    Jacob Sirmon Makes Northern Colorado His Third Stop

    The former UW quarterback joins the Big Sky team after a season at Central Michigan.
    Jacob Sirmon's third quarterback stop will be Northern Colorado.

    On Wednesday, the former University of Washington quarterback signed with the Big Sky school after spending a single season at Central Michigan. A 6-foot-5, 230-pound junior, Sirmon has two seasons of college eligibility remaining with the Bears, who went 3-8 this fall.

    Yet in Greeley, Colorado, Sirmon will compete with five holdover quarterbacks and playing time won't come easily. The returning starter is Dylan McCaffrey, who is the son of Bears coach Ed McCaffrey and the brother of offensive coordinator Max McCaffrey. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound McCaffrey began his career at Michigan and has a season of eligibility left. 

    A year ago, Sirmon, a one-time 4-star recruit from Bothell, Washington, left the UW and entered the portal after serving as a backup to Jacob Eason in 2019 and to Dylan Morris in 2020.

    Sirmon won the starting job at Central Michigan this past season, beating out incumbent Daniel Richardson, but he lasted just four games before he stepped aside for Richardson.

    Appearing in five outings overall for the Chippewas, Sirmon completed 73 of 119 passes for 734 yards and 6 touchdowns, and threw 4 interceptions.

    He didn't play at all over the final 7 games for Central Michigan, which went 8-4 and will meet Boise State in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 31 in Tucson.

    Jacob Sirmon spent three seasons at the UW.

    Jacob Sirmon passes against Missouri.
