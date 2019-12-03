Husky
Maven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

Jenn Cohen: 'We Have the Right Guy'

Dan Raley

Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen, who has shown herself to be very adept at hiring coaches, had Jimmy Lake in place to lead the Huskies football program within 24 hours of learning that Chris Petersen was stepping down.

In Tuesday's news conference, Cohen told how she had a ready plan in place in case Petersen moved on.

"I just didn't expect it to happen so soon," she said.

In the 45-minute news conference, in which Cohen, Petersen and Lake each took a turn at the podium, and all seemed a bit emotional, the athletic director told how Lake had been in demand by several other programs but resisted the overtures. 

"He stayed because he wanted to be here," Cohen said.

The AD has been responsible for the successful hires of Petersen and men's basketball coach Mike Hopkins. 

Check out video of Tuesday's entire media exchange, which was supplied by the University of Washington sports information staff. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Petersen Quits as UW Coach; Lake Named as Replacement

Dan Raley
5 0

Football coach shocks fan base, leaves after 6 seasons

Coyote Ugly: UW Wins Another Mismatch

Dan Raley
1 0

Huskies beat South Dakota 75-55 in empty gym

Lake: '2004 UW Firing Will Make Me a Stronger Head Coach'

Dan Raley
0

New Huskies leader was fired by Washington before making a triumphant return

Petersen: 'Knew When it Was Time'

Dan Raley
0

Huskies coach said unfulfilling Rose Bowl experience was a hint of things to come.

Huskies' Best New Face? It's High-Falutin Newton

Dan Raley
0

Running back is team's best freshman newcomer, leads UW in touchdowns.

Rapp Star: Ex-Husky Gets NFL Pick-6

Dan Raley
0

Rams rookie safety goes distance against former Heisman winner

Behind the Numbers: Apple Cup Edition

Mike Martin
0

The final score was 31-13 and that's the only important number in the 2019 Apple Cup. However, there are many other stories that are told by the stats of the game. Sports Illustrated/Husky Maven's Mike Martin takes a look Behind the Numbers.

Hopkins: 'Starting to See More Chemistry'

Dan Raley
0

UW coach enthused with progress of young team as it faces South Dakota.

Hands Down: Best Play of the Apple Cup

Dan Raley
0

While UW defense dominated, this performance came on offensive end

LISTEN: 4th and Inches Podcast Review of Apple Cup

Mike Martin
0

Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller review the Dawgs 31-13 dismantling of the Cougars in the 2019 Apple Cup.