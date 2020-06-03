Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Joins Peace Walk in Ann Arbor

Jim Harbaugh and Jimmy Lake will be on opposite sides come Sept. 5 for the Michigan-Washington football game at Husky Stadium. if it comes off as scheduled because of the pandemic and civil unrest.

For now, they're mirroring each other's actions as socially conscious coaches who support nationwide protests spurred by the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died when restrained by police officers in Minneapolis.

Harbaugh joined Michigan football players on Tuesday morning in a peaceful walk through Ann Arbor, Michigan, in a show of solidarity against police brutality, according to MLive.com.

The walk was organized by former Wolverines walk-on player Mahmoud Issa. Ann Arbor mayor Christopher Taylor and police chief Michael Cox, plus Washtenaw County sheriff Jerry Clayton also joined in the activity.

In Seattle, Lake has been continuously tweeting out supportive messages for protest efforts, calling for peaceful demonstrations.

Harbaugh and Lake will coach against each other in Seattle to open the college football season, rekindling a rivalry between Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that hasn't been active for 18 seasons.

The teams have met 12 times, with Michigan winning 7 of them. Four of their games have been held in the Rose Bowl, where the Huskies have won three times.

The coaches are awaiting final university approvals to bring their athletes back on campus for workouts this month, as approved by the NCAA.

The Huskies may be permitted to use university facilities as soon as June 15 and be back in organized workouts next month.