Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: The UW Coaching Change

Dan Raley

Jimmy Rodgers, a former Washington football great, our resident authority on all things Huskies and a man never lost for an opinion, offers his thoughts on the departure of coach Chris Petersen. 

Rodgers thinks the UW leader went out in style, protecting his players and their physical welfare to the end. He gives a notable example of this.

As for Jimmy Lake, this Jimmy offers a recommendation for bringing in a new, but recognizable face, to the UW coaching staff. Somebody with offensive expertise. See if you like this idea.

Check it all out in the video. And, yes, Mr. Rodgers lives in a very nice neighborhood.

If Jimmy Only Knew What Was Coming

Dan Raley
1 1

He was still an unknowing UW assistant coach during post-game Apple Cup moment.

Huskies Finish Off Eastern, Turn Their Attention To Zags

Dan Raley
1 1

UW basketball team relies on Quade Green's scoring, floor play to defeat Eagles.

Petersen Quits as UW Coach; Lake Named as Replacement

Dan Raley
5 0

Football coach shocks fan base, leaves after 6 seasons

PPF All-Pac-12 Listing: Just 2 UW First-Teamers

Dan Raley
0

Harris and Molden draw elite recognition during Huskies' disappointing season.

Jenn Cohen: 'We Have the Right Guy'

Dan Raley
1 0

UW athletic director wasted no time in finding Chris Petersen's replacement.

Petersen: 'Knew When it Was Time'

Dan Raley
1 0

Huskies coach said unfulfilling Rose Bowl experience was a hint of things to come.

Hopkins on Petersen: 'Haven't Seen Anyone Run Program Like His'

Dan Raley
0

UW basketball coach melancholy in mulling football coach's decision to step down

Coyote Ugly: UW Wins Another Mismatch

Dan Raley
1 0

Huskies beat South Dakota 75-55 in empty gym

Lake: '2004 UW Firing Will Make Me a Stronger Head Coach'

Dan Raley
0

New Huskies leader was fired by Washington before making a triumphant return

Huskies' Best New Face? It's High-Falutin Newton

Dan Raley
0

Running back is team's best freshman newcomer, leads UW in touchdowns.