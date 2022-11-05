Jonathan Smith Ever So Composed Afterward, Gracious in Defeat to UW

Jonathan Smith has always been a man of composure at Husky Stadium. As an Oregon State quarterback, pushing the University of Washington football team to the brink before losing 33-30 and 35-34 in overtime. As the Husky offensive coordinator for four seasons, calling big plays for Chris Petersen's staff.

Such was the case for the Beavers football coach, considered a rising star in the Pac-12 these days, who gracefully handled a 24-21 defeat to the UW on a windy Friday night in Montlake.

Smith's team dominated early and really had the Huskies back on their heels, but couldn't keep it up. Then it couldn't stop an 18-play, 97-yard drive that produced Peyton Henry's game-winning field goal from 22 yards out to decide things in the end.

"Credit those guys to finish the game better than we did," Smith said after his team dropped to 6-3, 3-3 in conference play.

It really had to be a disheartening loss for him and his Oregon State team after it had entered the game with plenty of program momentum, especially after entering the Associated Press Top 25 this past week, coming in at No. 24, and on the verge of doing something special under Smith's direction.

Regarding the final drive, Smith didn't agree that his team might have worn down. Again, he credited the Huskies for stepping up and making things happen, especially quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who came out of the game without a sack.

"He's a good player," Smith said. "They're good at that and that's what you see on tape coming into the game — pass protection. The guy is an accurate, good passer, changes his arm angles."

If there was a moment where Smith might have been a little agitated, it was in explaining why the referees inexplicably stopped play where it appeared the Beavers had broken a big play.

Smith initially wanted a timeout, backed off it and it was called anyway to his chagrin. He didn't say this, but it was just another example many have suggested of the Pac-12's embattled officiating crews acting in an arbitrary and questionable fashion.

"I was moving to the line judge to make a call of timeout," the Beavers coach explained. "The referee behind me made the call. But when we got the ball snapped to one, I didn't want the timeout."

