Skip to main content

Remember the Titan: Huskies Offer Young San Diego OT

Joshua Glanz has a UW scholarship proposal and he's only a sophomore.

Remember the Titans is one of the best football movies ever made for the big screen, an epic tale of a Virginia high school team that pushed aside overt racism in the South to win together.

Three time zones away and five decades later, it's remember this Titan — 6-foot-6, 275-pound Joshua Glanz, an offensive tackle for the Eastlake High School with the same nickname in Chula Vista, California. 

There's no tension in the progression of this San Diego-area lineman, just a growing admiration for what he does.

Glanz is a sophomore. 

He's just now beginning to draw recruiting attention, though he doesn't yet have a 247Sports profile, which is considered an affirmation of a high schooler's talent.

What Glanz does have is a University of Washington scholarship offer in hand, as of Friday, his fourth as the talent scouts are just beginning to grade him.

Hometown San Diego State, Colorado State and Nevada also have offered him, UCLA recently had him out to a spring practice just to look him over in person.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Glanz wore No. 77 and lined up at left tackle for an 8-4 Eastlake Titans team. His highlight video shows him pancaking opponent after opponent or driving them 10 yards off the ball in an impressive display of football trench warfare

The Titans chose to run over the left side at all times..Glanz was named as a second team All-Mesa League offensive lineman for his trouble.

Most of all, Glanz has great feet for the task at hand and should be a highly recruited blocker, especially after putting in another season of plowing over players who try to go toe to toe with him.

Remember this Titan.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Levi Onwuzurike (75) plans to bounce back from a lackluster NFL rookie season.
Husky Legends

After Tough NFL Rookie Season, Ex-Husky Onwuzurike Went Back to Work

By Dan Raley2 hours ago
Fox Crader, an offensive tackle, now has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Learning from Kirkland Pursuit, Huskies Offer Vancouver OT Early

By Dan Raley5 hours ago
Jay'Veon Sunday toned down his game this spring.
Football

Sunday Toned Down His Style in Getting to Know New UW Coaches

By Dan Raley6 hours ago
Soane Faasolo levels an opposing player. He now has a UW offer.
Football

UW Extends Offer to Huge Bay Area Lineman

By Dan RaleyMay 6, 2022
Orlando Greenlow of Lawndale High School in SoCal has a UW scholarship offer.
Football

UW Makes Scholarship Offer to Huge SoCal Speedster

By Dan RaleyMay 6, 2022
Jordan Perryman joins the UW as a two-time, first-team All-Big Sky selection.
Football

With Kirkland Back, Here Are the 6 Most Decorated Huskies

By Dan RaleyMay 6, 2022
All eyes are on Jaxson Kirkland as he heads to the NFL.
Football

Paperwork Clears, Kirkland Ruled Eligible by NCAA

By Dan RaleyMay 5, 2022
Madden Faraimo, far right, has a UW offer.
Recruiting

New Version of Madden Available to Huskies, Others

By Dan RaleyMay 5, 2022