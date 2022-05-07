Remember the Titan: Huskies Offer Young San Diego OT

Remember the Titans is one of the best football movies ever made for the big screen, an epic tale of a Virginia high school team that pushed aside overt racism in the South to win together.

Three time zones away and five decades later, it's remember this Titan — 6-foot-6, 275-pound Joshua Glanz, an offensive tackle for the Eastlake High School with the same nickname in Chula Vista, California.

There's no tension in the progression of this San Diego-area lineman, just a growing admiration for what he does.

Glanz is a sophomore.

He's just now beginning to draw recruiting attention, though he doesn't yet have a 247Sports profile, which is considered an affirmation of a high schooler's talent.

What Glanz does have is a University of Washington scholarship offer in hand, as of Friday, his fourth as the talent scouts are just beginning to grade him.

Hometown San Diego State, Colorado State and Nevada also have offered him, UCLA recently had him out to a spring practice just to look him over in person.

Glanz wore No. 77 and lined up at left tackle for an 8-4 Eastlake Titans team. His highlight video shows him pancaking opponent after opponent or driving them 10 yards off the ball in an impressive display of football trench warfare

The Titans chose to run over the left side at all times..Glanz was named as a second team All-Mesa League offensive lineman for his trouble.

Most of all, Glanz has great feet for the task at hand and should be a highly recruited blocker, especially after putting in another season of plowing over players who try to go toe to toe with him.

Remember this Titan.

