Kaila Olin, Mike Martin, and Trevor Mueller take a close look at each match-up.

Everyone in the Pac-12 Conference has had at least one football test run in league play and two of the last weekend's successful teams, Washington and Oregon State, will meet on Saturday night in Corvallis to see who can keep it going.

The Beavers (3-1 overall, 1-0 Pac-12) are coming off a milestone 45-27 victory over USC in Los Angeles, their first in 61 years, while the Huskies (2-2, 1-0) survived a tough battle with California, winning 31-24 in overtime.

While snapping streaks left and right, upstart Oregon State will next try to end a 9-game losing binge to the Huskies. The offensive-minded Beavers definitely are one of the league's overachievers, scoring 45, 42 and 45 in their past three outings.

Oregon State, Washington and unbeaten and third-rated Oregon (4-0, 1-0) all share the top spot in the Pac-12 North Division.

Elsewhere, Oregon will travel to Stanford (2-2, 1-1), which is always a tough place to play, and will send its high-powered team up against the Cardinal and its physical offensive line.

If that's not the league's best match-up this week, it will come with 20th-ranked UCLA (3-1, 1-0) visiting Arizona State (3-1, 1-0) in a match-up of conference contenders. Along with Utah (2-2, 1-0), they're the only unbeatens in the South Division.

Also, Washington State (1-3, 0-2) plays at California (1-3, 0-1), and USC (1-3, 0-1) will attempt to rebound at Colorado (1-3, 0-1). Arizona and Utah have byes.

Kaila Olin, Mike Martin, and Trevor Mueller preview and predict all of the games across the conference for week 5.