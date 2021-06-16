UW Roster Review, No. 2-99: Kam Fab Is Next Show-Stopping Husky Brand Name

As far as University of Washington football monikers go, ZTF became the catchy label, the new brand, all the marketing rage for name, likeness and image considerations, when sophomore outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui turned himself into a primetime player last season for the Huskies.

Who's next?

Try Kam Fab.

While this label is short and snappy with plenty of lyrical promise, Kamren Fabiculanan still has to find himself a prominent role in order to effectively launch it.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound redshirt freshman from Camarillo, California, is getting closer. Pronounced Fa-bick-u-lawn-un, he was in the middle of everything involving the Husky secondary during spring practice, coming from all directions.

"We've got him switching around, like you've asked about a lot of guys," Will Harris said. "He's played corner, he's played nickel, he's played safety for us. That's what we're doing it for — is to find the best fit for him."

So long and lean and athletic, Kam Fab might be the most versatile of the impressive collection of secondary talent as he easily moves from position to position.

He just needs to supplant someone in the lineup and become a full-fledged starter to get his name out there, yet he's got plenty of time to make that happen. He's right on schedule, if not slightly ahead of it, to begin making a regular contribution.

Going down the roster in numerical order, this is another of our post-spring assessments of all of the Husky talent at hand, gleaned from a month of observations, as a way to keep everyone engaged during the offseason.

Kam Fab wears No. 31, a jersey he shares with redshirt freshman walk-on wide receiver Charlie Fuller, his offensive opposite.

Kam Fab is one of the guys who everyone in the secondary enjoys, whether it's teammates surrounding him in a rush after he comes up with a practice interception or sharing in an intricate dance choreography, such as he and cornerback Trent McDuffie did in this video.

Fabiculanan got a taste of Husky football last fall, appearing in a 44-27 victory over Arizona and ringing up 4 tackles.

With the name, the look and all that football promise, Fabiculanan exudes chic, cool, hipness, a certain style. He's that serious NL&I candidate, waiting to cash in.

It shouldn't be long now before Husky fans spot him taking regular turns on the field, at any number of positions, and get caught up in his football presentation.

After all, he's Kam Fab.

Fabiculanan's 2021 Outlook: Nickelback starting candidate

UW Service Time: 1 game

Stats: 4 tackles

Individual Honors: None yet

Pro Prospects: 2024 NFL second-day draft pick

