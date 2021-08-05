Kirkland, Ulofoshio Up for Lombardi Award, a Measure of Toughness

The UW football players joined the watch list for yet another college football bauble.

To receive the Lombardi Award, you have to be a college football player as tough as the NFL coach it is named for.

Initially you had to be a down lineman or a linebacker, or positions that exude toughness, duties that Vince Lombardi handled as a player at Fordham before he coached the Green Bay Packers to victories in the first two Super Bowls.

With that, the 51-year-old award on Thursday named a pair of University of Washington football players, junior offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland and sophomore inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, to its watch list.

The 6-foot-7, 317-pound Kirkland from Vancouver, Washington, is a four-year starter to be, a returning All-Pac-12 selection, a projected All-American and NFL first-round draft pick.

He's also a candidate for the Outland Trophy, which is given to the nation's most outstanding lineman.

A sophomore from Las Vegas with just seven starts to his name, the 6-foot-1, 235-pound Ulofoshio is a returning second-team All-Pac-12 pick and a projected All-American.

He's also on the watch list for the Bednarik, Nagurski and Lott awards, all defensive-minded recognition.

The two current Huskies are trying to match what just one other Husky has done with the Lombardi Award — win it.

In 1991, defensive tackle Steve Emtman accepted the Lombardi Award, as well as the Outland Trophy and Morris Trophy, and he became a consensus All-American and the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick for the Indianapolis Colts.

And, yes, he was an incredibly tough guy.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven