Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search

Kirkland, Ulofoshio Up for Lombardi Award, a Measure of Toughness

The UW football players joined the watch list for yet another college football bauble.
Author:
Publish date:

To receive the Lombardi Award, you have to be a college football player as tough as the NFL coach it is named for. 

Initially you had to be a down lineman or a linebacker, or positions that exude toughness, duties that Vince Lombardi handled as a player at Fordham before he coached the Green Bay Packers to victories in the first two Super Bowls.

With that, the 51-year-old award on Thursday named a pair of University of Washington football players, junior offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland and sophomore inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, to its watch list.

The 6-foot-7, 317-pound Kirkland from Vancouver, Washington, is a four-year starter to be, a returning All-Pac-12 selection, a projected All-American and NFL first-round draft pick.

He's also a candidate for the Outland Trophy, which is given to the nation's most outstanding lineman.

A sophomore from Las Vegas with just seven starts to his name, the 6-foot-1, 235-pound Ulofoshio is a returning second-team All-Pac-12 pick and a projected All-American. 

He's also on the watch list for the Bednarik, Nagurski and Lott awards, all defensive-minded recognition.

The two current Huskies are trying to match what just one other Husky has done with the Lombardi Award — win it.  

In 1991, defensive tackle Steve Emtman accepted the Lombardi Award, as well as the Outland Trophy and Morris Trophy, and he became a consensus All-American and the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick for the Indianapolis Colts.

And, yes, he was an incredibly tough guy. 

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Kirkland on his Return
Football

Kirkland, Ulofoshio Up for Lombardi Award, a Measure of Toughness

The  Huskies hope to have lots to celebrate.
Football

Handful of Huskies Celebrate Early, On the Eve of Fall Camp

SI All-American names the nation's top 99 high school seniors.
Football

SI All-American Reveals Top 99 Seniors for 2022; UW Pursued 17

Richard Newton scores in the spring game.
Football

Looming Husky RB Battle Has Everyone, Newton Included, Rife with Anticipation

Brady Nassar (10) received his first offer from the UW.
Recruiting

Huskies Make Offer to East Bay Edge Rusher

Faatui Tuitele kneels in prayer before practice begins.
Football

UW Roster Review, No. 0-99: Tuitele Sits on Cusp of Playing Time, Keeps the Faith

Boston
Recruiting

The Steadily Improving Boston Still Was Surprised When He Got His UW Offer

Denzel Boston is a UW commit.
Recruiting

Scoutlook: Husky Commit Boston Catches Well in a Crowd