Lake Announces UW Spring Game Date, Hoping for Fans in the Stands

The Washington football coach will send his team through 15 practices after having to cancel a year ago.

For Jimmy Lake, it's first things first.

While on Pac-12 Networks on Tuesday, discussing the newly released University of Washington football schedule, Lake announced the Huskies will hold their spring football game on May 1.

Possibly with an audience.

"We're hoping to have fans in the stands," the second-year coach said. "We're pushing for that. Our administration is pushing for that."

Washington spring drills begins with the first of 15 organized practices on April 7.

This is giddy tuff for Lake and the rest of the Huskies because they were forced to cancel spring practice last year for pandemic reasons.

Otherwise, Lake said the four-game, virus-shortened fall football season that played out left him and his staff wanting more.

In particular, the coaching staff wanted to see how the UW players would have bounced back from the Huskies' lone defeat, 31-26 to Stanford, that came down to a final series.

"We've got some unfinished business," Lake said.

He mentioned how the Huskies have a veteran-laden team returning for the upcoming season and his guys are busy involved in fitness and training sessions, getting bigger and stronger for the spring.

Yogi Roth of Pac-12 Networks considers the UW a strong contender for the North Division title.

"When they play Oregon, don't be shocked," he said.

The Huskies and Ducks will meet on Nov. 6 in Husky Stadium, their first meeting in two seasons after they canceled last season's game in Eugene, Oregon.

Lake also had to pull his team out of the Pac-12 championship game against USC because of a significant virus outbreak on the roster.

Oregon replaced the Huskies as the Northern Division entry and won the Pac-12.

Giving up a title-game appearance for reasons other than football shouldn't happen again.

"We're ready to take the next step," Lake said.

