With 4 on the QB Floor, Lake Says Let the Competition Begin

The University of Washington starting quarterback competition, possibly offering more of an unknown at this position than at any other point in modern times, formally began Monday.

Four players are in the mix — third-year sophomore Jacob Sirmon, senior transfer Kevin Thomson, redshirt freshman Dylan Morris and true freshman Ethan Garbers, and not necessarily in that order.

"It's going to be an exciting competition," said new UW coach Jimmy Lake, perking up when asked to break it down for media members on a Zoom call. "For the team to watch. For the coaching staff to watch. For you all to watch. For the fans to watch."

Two of these candidates have not played in a college football game before.

Morris and Garbers.

"The older guy," as Lake described Thomson, played for Sacramento State, but not at a Power 5 level.

Sirmon, last season's back-up to the departed Jacob Eason, made just five Husky mop-up appearances and threw only three passes, completing two.

It's safe to say, there's no obvious favorite in this group. Lake didn't rank them in any particular order. The coaches might be as unsure as the fans over who will emerge with the job.

With new offensive coordinator John Donovan, a former NFL guy installing a new offensive system, everyone has a clean slate.

The four quarterbacks took part in walk-through workouts on Monday and Tuesday. The pads don't come on until next week, when regular fall practices begin.

"I'm going to say it again, I'm an equal opportunity employer," Lake said of the QB competition. "Whoever shows that they can run our schemes, lead our offense, make smart decisions and make plays is going to be the starter. They've got to do it and they've got to be consistent."

