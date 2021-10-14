Lake Should Have Everyone Available for UCLA, Though Still Coy About ZTF

Running back Richard Newton is at full strength again, nickelback Bookie Radley-Hiles appears to have regained his health and outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui is practicing.

Those were the injury updates supplied by University of Washington coach Jimmy Lake on Thursday in his final media briefing of the week, two days before hosting UCLA at Husky Stadium.

What he didn't say definitively is whether any or all of them will play against the Bruins, being especially coy about Tupuola-Fetui, who's coming off an Achilles tendon tear and ensuing surgery.

Asked if the 6-foot-4, 260-pound sophomore edge rusher will draw game duty, the coach gave one of his typical non-answers.

"Yes, he's week to week," Lake said. "I'm obviously excited about his progress and all the hard work he's put in, and all the hard work our trainers and doctors have put in. I can tell you he's been practicing in full pads and it's awesome to see him smiling out there."

Tupuola-Fetui, the returning first-team All-Pac-12 edge rusher, returned to Husky workouts this week, seven months after suffering his debilitating injury in spring practice.

Freshman Cooper McDonald has started in his spot for the five games held so far this season.

As for Newton, he hasn't played in nearly a month after starting the first three games of the season. The 6-foot, 215-pound sophomore was in uniform for games against California and Oregon State, but went unused.

The coach explained how Newton had been slowed by nagging injuries, but was dressed to play in case an emergency need came up.

Sixth-year senior Sean McGrew started in his absence in the past two games after not playing against Montana and Michigan and coming off the bench against Arkansas State.

"He's as healthy as he's been since training camp," Lake said of Newton. "He was banged up there for a couple of weeks and now he's at full strength."

Radley-Hiles, the Oklahoma transfer, missed his first game as a Husky but traveled to Oregon State and was seen on the sidelines, even going onto the field for timeouts, encouraging his teammates.

While the Huskies opened with a three-man defensive front, negating the need for a nickel, sophomore Dominique Hampton drew most of the snaps in Radley-Hiles' absence.

Junior tight end Cade Otton, out two games for COVID reasons, returned to practice and should play against the Bruins, his coach said earlier in the week.

Lake also said tight-ends coach Derham Cato and defensive coordinator Bob Gregory are healthy enough to perform their duties against UCLA.

Cato was struck by a player on the sideline on a punt return, suffering some sort of injury that sent him to a Corvallis hospital.

Gregory took ill the day after the Oregon State loss, with a non-COVID-related issue, but has since recovered.

"This bye week has been awesome for everyone," Lake said.

