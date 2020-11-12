SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Last Meeting Recap: UW Defense Was Too Much for Oregon State in 2019

Kaila Olin

A year ago, Oregon State hosted the Washington football team on a Friday night in Corvallis in a Pac-12 after-dark match-up. The Beavers wore their “black-out” uniforms. A crowd of 34,200 greeted them. The Huskies waltzed in as 10.5-point favorites.

Oregon State took the opening kickoff but the Huskies had the ball five plays later, The night didn’t get any better for Jonathan Smith, the ex-UW quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator and now Beavers coach.

Oregon State wouldn't score until coming up with a pick-six off Jacob Eason with 7:01 left in the third quarter and had to settle for that. Totaling 119 offensive yards, and just eight yards in the second half and no first downs in the second half, Oregon State didn’t stand a chance against the Washington defense.

There were a couple of "bad seconds" for both sides. 

The Huskies' Peyton Henry missed his first field goal of the season from 28 yards as time expired in the first half, followed by a second miss from 40 yards after intermission. 

Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton, on the other hand, threw his second interception of the season while the Beavers were marching down the field at the end of the first half.

The Huskies finished with 420 all-purpose yards on offense, 245 on the ground. What really kept the score low for Washington was going 5 for 17 on third-down completions and 3 for 4 on fourth-down efficiency. Eason also threw two interceptions, including the pick-six.

The Beavers churned out only 119 yards of offense, 88 passing yards. Oregon State went 1 for 13 in third-down efficiency and 0 for 2 on fourth downs. Luton also was picked off by Elijah Molden for the Beavers’ only turnover.

First downs showed a big disparity. The Huskies accounted for 20 of them compared to the Beavers’ six. Oregon State never had a drive of more than 27 yards because of the UW's stellar defensive play. 

Then-Husky coach Chris Petersen got the best Smith, his former underling, with a 19-7 win.

Now it's former UW coordinators facing off, with ex-defensive leader Jimmy Lake and Smith matching wits. Who will have the upper hand?

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Huskies Add Recruit But Basketball Program Seems Stuck in Neutral

UW signs Jackson Grant of Olympia, its lone recruit over two classes now, which seems very odd.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Lake '100 Percent Confident' OSU Game Is On, But Beavers Report Positive Test

Pandemic keeps everyone on edge until kickoff these days over whether college football games get played or not.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Huskies Reveal 26-Game Basketball Schedule, 15 at Home

The UW revealed its six non-conference games, which involve a multi-team event in Seattle and a game in Las Vegas.

Dan Raley

UW Reports 13 Positive Virus Cases for the Week; Doesn't ID Sports Affected

The school, after last week identifying baseball players as those who were dealing with the virus, showed an increase this time, but offered no detail on who has it.

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

Road to 1991 Perfection: Turner KO'd USC Player on a Kickoff

The University of Washington fullback could deliver a blow as a Trojan opponent found out in their game during the Huskies' national title run. The end result actually left Darius highly concerned.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Pahukoa Played LA Pickpocket, Swiped USC's Wallet

The University of Washington free safety blunted the Trojans with a big interception and a lot of open field in front of him.

Dan Raley

by

Aimee Allen

On a No-Fans Saturday, Don't Come to Husky Stadium by Car, Boat or Foot

Spectators won't be permitted any access in any manner to the college football site this weekend.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Expect Husky Secondary to be Primary Force Again

This group counts four returning starters, lots of size and a headline player. What they could use is a lot of interceptions.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Film Study: UW Commit Zakhari Spears Breaks Down His Game

The Loyola High School defensive back reviews his highlight tape with Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller.

Trevor Mueller

Husky Cook Book: Converted Wideout Brings Big-Play Recipe to Free Safety

The biggest surprise on the Husky defense is a junior from Sacramento who initially caught passes for the UW. He even started in the Rose Bowl on offense.

Dan Raley