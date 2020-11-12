Last Meeting Recap: UW Defense Was Too Much for Oregon State in 2019

A year ago, Oregon State hosted the Washington football team on a Friday night in Corvallis in a Pac-12 after-dark match-up. The Beavers wore their “black-out” uniforms. A crowd of 34,200 greeted them. The Huskies waltzed in as 10.5-point favorites.

Oregon State took the opening kickoff but the Huskies had the ball five plays later, The night didn’t get any better for Jonathan Smith, the ex-UW quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator and now Beavers coach.

Oregon State wouldn't score until coming up with a pick-six off Jacob Eason with 7:01 left in the third quarter and had to settle for that. Totaling 119 offensive yards, and just eight yards in the second half and no first downs in the second half, Oregon State didn’t stand a chance against the Washington defense.

There were a couple of "bad seconds" for both sides.

The Huskies' Peyton Henry missed his first field goal of the season from 28 yards as time expired in the first half, followed by a second miss from 40 yards after intermission.

Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton, on the other hand, threw his second interception of the season while the Beavers were marching down the field at the end of the first half.

The Huskies finished with 420 all-purpose yards on offense, 245 on the ground. What really kept the score low for Washington was going 5 for 17 on third-down completions and 3 for 4 on fourth-down efficiency. Eason also threw two interceptions, including the pick-six.

The Beavers churned out only 119 yards of offense, 88 passing yards. Oregon State went 1 for 13 in third-down efficiency and 0 for 2 on fourth downs. Luton also was picked off by Elijah Molden for the Beavers’ only turnover.

First downs showed a big disparity. The Huskies accounted for 20 of them compared to the Beavers’ six. Oregon State never had a drive of more than 27 yards because of the UW's stellar defensive play.

Then-Husky coach Chris Petersen got the best Smith, his former underling, with a 19-7 win.

Now it's former UW coordinators facing off, with ex-defensive leader Jimmy Lake and Smith matching wits. Who will have the upper hand?