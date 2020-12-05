Last Meeting Recap: Stanford Stunned the Huskies in 2019

The Washington Huskies take on the Stanford Cardinal in their earliest game yet with a kick off at 1pm PST. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Kaila Olin looks back at the worst offensive performance of last season.

The University of Washington football team was 4-1, a recent winner over USC and ranked 15th nationally when it went into Stanford last year, expecting to have its way with the Cardinal. It had highly regarded Jacob Eason at quarterback. Everything was in place for the Huskies to do well.

Instead, the UW suffered inexplicably through its worst offense performance of the season. The Cardinal led in every category except turnovers.

The result was a disturbing 23-13 loss to a lesser Stanford team that seemed to set the tone for the rest of the UW season.

The Cardinal defense gave Eason fits and created 18 more minutes of ball-possession time for the offense. The Huskies had six drives that lasted fewer than two minutes.

Cameron Scarlett ran for 157 yards and a touchdown, more rushing yards than the UW as a team. Quarterback Davis Mills stepped in for the injured K.J. Costello and went 21 for 30 passing for 293 yards and a touchdown, while running the ball three times for 26 yards, before getting hurt himself.

Aaron Fuller was the only Husky who had a good night, coming up with nine receptions for 171 yards.

Eason had his worst performance at Washington, finishing the night with a quarterback rating of just 23.2 while completing 16 of 36 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown, while throwing an interception and losing 16 yards rushing.

Stanford wasn’t flashy or did anything crazy. The Cardinal simply were more consistent. And won.