LISTEN: 4th and Inches Wrap-Up 2019, Bestow Football Awards
Mike Martin
Washington Husky fans can hope that the roller coaster has hit the bottom. After being torched for 51 points in the first half, the UW defense held the Colorado Buffalos to 25 points the rest of the way, but the damage was done. Those are the most important numbers. Here's a look Behind the Numbers.
There's a lot of gloom and doom swirling around the Washington basketball team these days. Is it in a downward spin? Should it throw in the towel? The Utah game on Thursday showed there is plenty of time for the Huskies to get it right and make a statement in the final 13 games.
