LISTEN: 4th and Inches Wrap-Up 2019, Bestow Football Awards

Mike Martin

Hopkins Should Remake his UW Lineup for the Arizona Game

Huskies, losers of five of their past six games, need a boost of something to play better.

Dan Raley

Mike Martin SI

Remembering Pelluer's 2-Pointer: 222 Days to Michigan

This could be the greatest extra-point play in Washington football history.

Dan Raley

Jamestown29

Jaden McDaniels, It's Your Move

Huskies freshman forward has come to a crossroad in his basketball career with a lot weighing on what he does next.

Dan Raley

Mike Martin SI

Tale of the Isaiah Stewart Tape: He Doesn't Shoot Much - or Enough

Sensational UW freshman pulls his weight, but doesn't get utilized enough. The stats don't lie.

Dan Raley

Dan Raley

Instant Reaction: Colorado Ices Washington on 17-2 Spurt

Washington Husky fans can hope that the roller coaster has hit the bottom. After being torched for 51 points in the first half, the UW defense held the Colorado Buffalos to 25 points the rest of the way, but the damage was done. Those are the most important numbers. Here's a look Behind the Numbers.

Mike Martin

Safety Ron Olson Was Huskies' Smash Hit: Just Ask Earl Campbell

Former UW defensive back came out of his high-level collisions in much better shape than the Texas great.

Dan Raley

Behind the Numbers: It's Not All Gloom and Doom for UW Men's Basketball

There's a lot of gloom and doom swirling around the Washington basketball team these days. Is it in a downward spin? Should it throw in the towel? The Utah game on Thursday showed there is plenty of time for the Huskies to get it right and make a statement in the final 13 games.

Mike Martin

Spiral Continues: UW Suffers Worst Loss of Season at Colorado

Huskies fall behind early, can't give Buffaloes a game and endure 76-62 defeat.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the Buffaloes in Colorado

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin breaks down her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies to get their first conference road win against the Colorado Buffaloes

Kaila Olin

Team Grades Are In: Huskies Fail Chemistry

Hopkins' players don't fit each other and their lack of success and last-place standing proves it.

Dan Raley

Dan Raley