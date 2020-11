LISTEN: Latest Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

The Pac-12's conference-only schedule is greatly imbalanced so far. Washington, California, Arizona and Arizona State have played one game each. Utah is still waiting to get on the field.

Listen to Husky Maven Podcast's Mike Martin and Andrew Percival discuss the latest power rankings for the conference.

Pac-12 Power Rankings

1. Oregon (2-0)

2. Utah (0-0)

3. Washington (1-0)

4. USC (2-0)

5. Arizona State (0-1)

6. UCLA (1-1)

7. Washington State (1-1)

8. Colorado (2-0)

9. California (0-1)

10. Stanford (0-2)

11. Arizona (0-1)

12. Oregon State (0-2)