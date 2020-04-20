HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Live, From Roger Goodell's Basement, the NFL Draft

Dan Raley

What's in your basement?

From Roger Goodell's lower house level in Westchester, New York, America this week will embrace the NFL draft with more gusto than ever -- welcoming the country's first significant sporting event in more than a month.

Pre-pandemic, the event was scheduled for all the glitz and rowdiness of Las Vegas, fountains in the background. For safety reasons, it can't happen.

Instead, Goodell probably had to hide his Christmas ornaments and tools from view in order to announce the 32 first-rounders who will be selected on Thursday.

Rather than a theater or street full of NFL draftees, executives and boisterous fans, the NFL commissioner will go it alone with an information technology person.

The broadcast will shift between ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, and Goodell's upscale home.

Teams, with three decision-makers and an IT person on hand likely working at safe distances, will participate in this makeshift virtual draft meant for business to go on as usual yet in a super safe mode.

Everyone will share in a mock draft on Monday to make sure everything works. 

More than four dozen players have been sent technology enabling them to share in draft interviews from their homes, including Washington quarterback Jacob Eason.

Basically, the draft will resemble one big conference call, shared with football fans everywhere. Expect elaborate displays and graphics, such as the one shown here with Washington offensive tackle Kaleb McGary, drafted last year by the Atlanta Falcons.

All sort of precautions are in place to prevent hackers from interrupting the proceedings. Multiple backup systems will be in place to ensure that everyone gets their picks in on the clock.

What there won't be are awkward hugs between happy players and Goodell or the requisite booing that comes with whomever either one of the New York teams select.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Legend of Sixkiller: Sonny Has a Babe Ruth Moment in '71 Opener

Washington's quarterback sensation told his teammates a touchdown was coming against UC-Santa Barbara and he delivered.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Move to Block: Will UW's Trey Adams Get Drafted This Week?

The NFL draft is deep in offensive tackles, but it's unclear if anyone will take a flier on the big man from Wenatchee, Washington.

Dan Raley

Not the First, Hardy Leaving Washington for Portland State

Point guard finds new home after disappointing season with Huskies, new guards transfer in.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Legend of Sixkiller: In 1971, He Was Captain Sonny of the Huskies

Coach Jim Owens went against his traditional ways and named his first underclassman as one of his season co-captains.

Dan Raley

Nelson Got His Kicks Against Wolverines: 140 Days (hopefully) to Michigan

All-American placekicker converted on a pair of field-goal attempts against Big Ten powerhouse in 1981 Rose Bowl. He and his teammates were hoping for more.

Dan Raley

OPINION: Did the Huskies Mismanage the QB Position in 2019?

Did Chris Petersen handle his quarterback room properly last season? Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin provides some insight to how quarterbacks are currently utilizing the transfer portal.

Mike Martin

by

Trev197

John Donovan: The Man Behind the Search for the Next UW Quarterback

New offensive coordinator acknowledges it will be a challenge to get one of his young, untested players ready to play as the starter.

Dan Raley

Carson Bruener Is Son of a Legend, Student of the Game

Incoming Husky legacy linebacker Carson Bruener talks with Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller about his preparation for the college game and the experience of revealing his commitment to his family.

Trevor Mueller

Jalen Green Move Sends Shock Waves Through College Basketball

Nation's top high school player turns down two dozen schools, including Washington, to take one-year sojourn to G League.

Dan Raley

by

Fountaindale

Scout Look: Who Will be Washington's Next 1,000-yard Rusher?

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller makes the case for the next 1,000-yard back for the Washington program.

Trevor Mueller