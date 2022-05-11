Los Angeles-Area QB Feels Disrespected But Draws UW Offer

This recruit has size, speed and arm strength, yet colleges largely have overlooked him

Aidan Chiles hears you questioning his quarterback ability, his 3-star ranking, the fact he's played barely a half season of serious high school football before an injury sat him down.

He's so aware of this, the lanky 6-foot-4, 195-pound junior from Downey High School. which is 13 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, has a message posted on his Twitter background rather than some innocuous photo for everyone to see.

"I don't care what Rivals, Scout, 247Sports, or ESPN say, you gotta show me you better than I am PERIOD."

However, college recruiters are just beginning to catch on to him and his talent level. Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington staff, for instance. On Wednesday, the Huskies extended a scholarship offer to Chiles, his eighth overall.

Chiles will add his UW football option to a modest collection of suitors who also include Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Georgia State, Hawaii, Florida Atlantic and Houston Baptist.

There's a reason he's not higher regarded. This mystery man is eerily reminiscent to the memorable Friday Night Lights TV series QB character Ray "Voodoo" Tatum. Talented but transient.

This dual-threat Southern California prospect is 1) still growing into that big body of his; 2) he transferred into Downey from Los Alamitos High, where he saw minimal action as a sophomore; and 3) he was done after five and a half games last fall with an injury that wasn't specifically spelled out.

Oh, but what a half-dozen outings it was.

Chiles completed 70 of 96 passes (a sizzling 73 percent) for 1,187 yards and 10 touchdowns, and rushed 31 times for 344 yards and another 4 scores while leading Downey's Vikings to five wins in six outings.

He ran the option keeper for big gains and stood tall in the pocket while rifling bullet passes downfield. All stuff that eventually should make its way to the nation's elite college programs for perusal.

There's a real good chance the Huskies might be the first of several schools that chase after this kid. He looked healthy enough in a recent Los Angeles 7-on-7 camp. Sure, he needs polish, but, as his Twitter message reveals, he's brash and eager to show people he deserves their attention.

