Man in the Smug Mugshot: UW's Corey Luciano Needs to Be Big-Picture Guy

Corey Luciano has a perpetual smirk on his face. Head tilted back, nose in the air, eyes glazed over. It's a look that will follow him throughout his career.

On the University of Washington football roster page, his photo makes him memorable and a tease. It's as if he's telling visitors to his bio that "you may think you know me, but you don't."

After all, Luciano walked into his first game at Husky Stadium against Eastern Washington wearing No. 47.

Fifteen weeks later, he exited the season-ending Las Vegas Bowl against Boise State dressed in No. 74.

Same digits, just reversed.

The wardrobe change went unannounced, as did his next position switch.

Over a year's time at Washington, he's moved from offensive tackle to center to tight end and back to tackle. Or maybe it's on to offensive guard.

For Jimmy Lake's first team as head coach, the 6-foot-4, 277-pound Luciano is one of the Huskies' wild cards. He plays where needed. He can handle any number of roles.

The Northern California native, though, possesses one thing he won't dare swap out.

"Super, super good feet," former UW coach Chris Petersen said admiringly.

With multiple jobs up for grabs on the Husky offensive line, Luciano could be in the running for one or more of them. This photogenic guy brings plenty of attitude to the trenches.

"You could tell in talking and recruiting him, that he was totally into football," Husky offensive-line coach Scott Huff said approvingly.

This is another in a series of profiles on prospective UW football starters. While spring practice has been canceled or postponed because of the pandemic, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated continues to provide uninterrupted coverage.

In Danville, California, Luciano played for the same Monte Vista High School that produced UW kicker Peyton Henry and former Husky quarterback Jake Haener. Transforming himself into a more desirable player, he spent another season honing his craft at two-year Diablo Valley College, 10 miles away in Pleasant Hill.

Before entering junior college, Luciano entertained scholarship offers from schools such as Delaware State, Middle Tennessee State, Montana State, Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado.

With more seasoning, he emerged with much better offers from Colorado, Nebraska, San Diego State, USC and, of course, Washington.

Once in Seattle, Luciana appeared in the first Huskies' six games as a blocking tight end before his playing time diminished and he returned to an interior-line position.

He had a notable setback along the way against California in the second game of the season. With the UW trailing 17-13 in the fourth quarter, he flinched and drew a stinging penalty on a fourth-and-one play at the Bears 2. The Huskies had to settle for a field goal and eventually lost 20-19.

It was such a crucial play, Luciano returned to the sideline and tried to keep to himself, but he had Petersen walk up and give him an earful. Welcome to the Pac-12.

At tight end, he helped fill an urgent blocking need created by the injury to then-junior Jacob Kizer until others such as Jack Westover, a redshirt freshman, showed himself capable and Kizer recovered.

At guard or tackle, Luciano will try to carve out a more permanent role. It might lead to a new photo, maybe as an intimidating look. Something fearsome rather than silly.

Hold that pose.

SUMMARY: He played right away as a newcomer before tailing off over the second half of the season. With more jobs available, it's time for the junior to get a fresh start.

GRADE (1 to 5): Luciano draws a 2.5 for his abbreviated season. The Husky in the memorable mugshot will try to become a big-picture guy.