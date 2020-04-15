HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Medical Experts Say 49ers' Super Bowl Loss Might Have Saved Lives

Dan Raley

Two months after the 49ers lost Super Bowl LIV, some in San Francisco are considering it a big win.

That's because a victory in the iconic football game on February 2nd in Miami would have brought a huge celebration across the Bay Area amid the first reports of novel coronavirus descending on the city. That could have been disastrous.

The end result -- a 30-21 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs -- might have prevented the spread of the highly contagious disease and thousands of deaths, according to medical researchers in the city. 

"It is certainly hard to imagine a more high-risk situation," Dr. Niraj Sehgal, a University of California-San Francisco COVID-19 expert, told the Wall Street Journal. "It's a date that I will never forget because the Super Bowl Sunday was actually the night that we stood up formally our command center.

"And the reason for that is another -- again, it's funny to call it a gift -- the gift that we had two of the first patients in the country that required hospitalization."

Sehgai described a husband and wife who were terrified when they were treated. Within days, he and his colleagues were considered experts in advance of nearly everyone else. 

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, ex-Washington Husky wide receiver Dante Pettis and the rest of those playing for the 49ers in that game might find great solace in the outcome now. 

San Francisco actually took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter before the Chiefs mounted a huge rally that went unanswered. 

Instead of people flocking to the downtown area and holding a celebration long into the night, and possibly spreading the virus around, disappointed fans stayed home.

Meantime, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the virus might have spread to people who attended the game in his state, a fearful thought.  

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tommy and Sonny: They Were a High-Octane UW Passing Combo

These two Washington football players took the Husky passing game up another notch, able to score instantly.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

An Agonizing Timeout: NYC Playground Ball at a Standstill

Rims have been removed and courts locked up as the pandemic has brought basketball to a halt in the city.

Dan Raley

UW Football Primer: Cam Williams Ready to Assume Leading Man's Role

Washington safety looks for stability after experiencing first-year ups and downs in secondary.

Dan Raley

Position U: How the Huskies Stack Up Against Everyone Else for Talent

Over the past decade, Washington has provided NFL-bound players with regularity. See where the Huskies rank among the best.

Dan Raley

LISTEN: Byron Murphy Joins 4th and Inches Podcast

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller talks with former Washington and current Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy about his experience with the Huskies and his transition to the NFL.

Trevor Mueller

NFL Draft Profile: With Huskies' Myles Bryant, He Knows He Belongs

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller talks with NFL hopeful Myles Bryant about making his case to play on Sundays.

Trevor Mueller

Scout Look: How the Huskies’ Receiver Room Stacks Up

Many believe Washington's 2020 receiver room will be much improved with players returning with college experience and bouncing back from injuries. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller and Jake Grant examines the position area across the Pac-12.

Trevor Mueller

Sixkiller Mania: No Turning Back for Sonny After His First Husky Season

Everybody wanted a piece of the University of Washington quarterback after his sensational debut.

Dan Raley

Way Too Early Top 25: College Hoops, Post Pandemic

Basketball will reset with a lot of Pac-12 teams on the outside, looking in.

Dan Raley

Who Will Have More NFL First-Round Picks: Pac-12 or ACC?

It might be closer than you think. See what a pair of Sports Illustrated experts have to say about this draft battle.

Dan Raley