Elijah Molden Has 2 Reasons for Returning for his Senior Season at Washington

Elijah Molden admittedly is not a patient person.

So he had to be thinking about jumping early to the NFL, right?

Just the opposite.

The University of Washington senior cornerback couldn't imagine having to wait almost another year to get back on the field, which was the earliest he could have seen action as a pro football player.

On Tuesday, that was one of two reasons the Huskies' All-America candidate gave for returning, a decision that ran counter to his former teammates, UW defensive junior outside linebacker Joe Tryon and senior defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, who opted out of their college eligibility to pursue the NFL.

"They had valid reasons, but for me, I just love the game so much I just wouldn't be able to sit out any longer knowing I could have played games," Molden told media members on a Zoom call. "That was my motivation for coming back. I didn't want to make an emotional decision. I want to play football."

And that other reason?

Molden wanted to support former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake's first season as the Husky head coach with his presence.

"My last year at the U-Dub is his first, so I kind of wanted to start him off on a good note," Molden said.

