Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search

Molden Handles Pro Day Like a Pro, Has His NFL Career Plotted

The former University of Washington defensive back emphasizes his strengths, shrugs off any doubters.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Elijah Molden always plays good defense.

Asked after his UW Pro Day showing about mock NFL drafts slotting him in the second tier of defensive backs, the versatile defender handled the question much like he would a pass sent in his direction.

On Tuesday, he deflected it, at the same time keeping himself one play ahead of everyone else.

"I don't think about it too much," Molden said of the draft projections. "I stay off social media pretty much. It's never helped me play a game. I'm only concerned about myself five years down the line."

Really, 2026?

"I think I'm just starting to play good football," he said. "So I'm excited to see where I'll be at that time."

That's just Molden, thinking of long-term NFL growth rather than dreaming of an immediate splash, which is what happened to him with the Huskies.

After a couple of seasons of mostly pulling special-teams duty, the product of West Linn, Oregon, turned himself into a two-time, first-team All-Pac-12 selection while playing all over the field. It just took a little time. And to nearly every position in the UW secondary.

Nickelback, safety, cornerback.

"Nickel slash safety," Molden said of the positions discussed with him. "If needed, outside. It's kind of what I did here, to be honest with you. We'll see. Really, I'll play wherever."

While he's the son of Alex Molden, the former Oregon cornerback taken 11th overall in the 1996 NFL draft, the son turns up mostly as a third rounder in the mock drafts. 

Teams bring up his dad in nearly every NFL conversation he's had so far, which is a good thing, noting the pro football genes.

At Pro Day, the Huskies' Molden ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash, probably the biggest reason people have him slotted lower than Alex Molden was a quarter century ago.

The ex-Husky defender will tell you that his strengths are his athleticism, which he wanted the scouts to see on Tuesday, and his high-level of field smarts, which enable him to make a lot of plays.

"I'm 22 years old and I approach the game like a veteran," Molden said. "That's credit to my dad and all the coaches I've had growing up." 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Elijah Molden discusses his UW Pro Day.
Football

Molden Handles Pro Day Like a Pro, Has His NFL Career Plotted

Levi Onwuzurike was a confident player at UW Pro Day.
Football

Onwuzurike Not Shy About It: 'I'm the Best D-Tackle in the Draft'

Isaiah Stewart doesn't back down from anyone.
Husky Legends

Stewart Draws First NBA Ejection — for Being Stewart

Kevin Thomson goes through UW Senior Day festivities, though he never played for the Huskies.
Football

After Short Season, No Combine, Dozen Former Huskies Turn to Tuesday UW Pro Day

Ishaan Daniels Carry
Recruiting

Bellevue High Back Goes from Ball Boy to Budda Baker Believer

Danny Shelton signed with the Giants.
Husky Legends

Shelton Heads to Land of the Giants, Signs with New York

Mike Hopkins and Andy Enfield exchange greetings.
Basketball

Enfield, Hopkins Once Were Finalists for USC Job; Look at Them Now

Sav'ell Smalls looks ready to play at Husky Stadium.
Football

With Spring Football Not Far Off, Here's Huskies' 20-20 Vision