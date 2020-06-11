Molden Is Golden: UW Corner Named First-Team Walter Camp All-American

Elijah Molden's coverage area keeps growing.

In seven months, the superlative University of Washington cornerback has gone from an All-Pac-12 first-team selection to the Las Vegas Bowl most valuable player to a Walter Camp first-team All-American recipient.

No question, people know who the 5-foot-10, 191-pound senior is now from coast to coast.

Molden, shown in a late-season video clip, was joined on the Walter Camp team by UW defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, a 6-3, 288-pound senior who was named to the second team.

The son of a former NFL player, Molden was one of five Pac-12 players who earned a place on the Camp first team -- amazingly all hailing from Northwest schools.

Oregon placed three players among the top 24 players in junior offensive lineman Penei Sewell, sophomore defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux and junior safety Jevon Holland. Oregon State rounded out the quintet with senior linebacker Hamilcar Rashed.

The Pac-12, SEC, Big Ten and ACC each had five players placed on the first team.

Onwuzurike was one of three Pac-12 players picked to the second team, joined by a pair of Stanford players, senior offensive lineman Walter Little and cornerback back Paulson Adebo.

Molden came into his own as a full-time starter in 2019 by leading the Huskies with 79 tackles, 13 pass breakups, four interceptions and three forced fumbles.

He and Onwuzurike, who had 45 tackles, including six for loss last season, both passed up early entry to the NFL draft to play their final college seasons and improve their pro football stock. Molden has turned up in several mock drafts as a first-rounder.

Walter Camp was one of the founders of college football, a player, coach for Yale and Stanford and a sports writer. He died in 1925. His All-American team is the oldest of its kind, running continuously since 1889.