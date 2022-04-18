A Moment with Pittsburgh Transfer Cam Bright

The linebacker explains how he ended up in Seattle, which wasn't his initial plan.

If you've ever wondered how the college football transfer portal works, think dating app.

A player lists his preferences for new companionship and then sits back and waits for someone to make a match.

"That's exactly how it goes," Cam Bright said with a soft drawl. "A bunch of coaches reach out and you pick your favorite."

Bright is the newest University of Washington inside linebacker by way of Pittsburgh, but who was born in Cleveland and raised in Alabama. A cross-country relationship initially wasn't in his plans.

He had no intention of coming to Seattle when he first was contacted by the Huskies. Instead, he wanted to move closer to his young toddler son and likely play somewhere in Southeastern Conference territory.

Yet the 6-foot, 219-pound Bright noted how new Husky coach Kalen DeBoer and his co-offensive coordinator William Inge were the most persistent and genuine of all of his suitors. They soon built a relationship that led to him coming west.

"I think of Seattle like Pittsburgh as far as the weather and the city atmosphere," Bright said.

Since joining the Huskies three weeks ago, Bright has had to take a crash course in the new Husky defense and his teammates and coaches have singled him out for his physical play.

With normal linebacker starter Edefuan Ulofoshio out until midseason and his replacement Carson Bruener recently missing practices because of a minor injury, Bright has been needed more than ever to step in and provide leadership.

"I was looking for a new family atmosphere," he said. "I feel like the team has welcomed me with open arms."

Bright brings solid credentials. For the Panthers, he was elected as a team captain, started 20 of 52 games over five seasons, piled up a 182 career tackles, including 20.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks, and collected 4 pass break-ups, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries and an interception.

Team-wise, he shared in Pittsburgh's first ACC championship last season, an 11-3 record and a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl appearance against Michigan State, a game in which he scored on a 26-yard fumble return. He's a winner.

"I feel like I can bring a piece of that championship culture over here," Bright said, "introduce it to the guys and see who follows it."

And if any of his UW teammates need help with their dating apps, he's the guy to see.

