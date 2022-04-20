A Moment with UW Running Back Jay'Veon Sunday

The Texas running back is one of the survivors at his depleted position group.

Of all the Husky running backs from last year's team, Jay'Veon Sunday is practically the lone survivor.

Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant used up their eligibility.

Richard Newton and Cam Davis remain injured until the fall.

Caleb Berry is coming off a bout with COVID.

Emeka Megwa is recovering from another surgery for a high school injury, presumably a knee.

Sam Adams dresses for practice, but can't have contact as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Redshirt freshman walk-on Cam Sirmon got hurt and helped off the field last week and is watching practice.

Aaron Dumas is new to the University of Washington football program after transferring from New Mexico, where he was the leading rusher.

Which leaves Sunday as the only scholarship back still in the fold for the Huskies, along with walk-on Gabe Nelson.

"Without them being there, it's kind of weird," Sunday said. "It's where are they at?"

Meantime, the 6-foot, 206-pound redshirt freshman from Waco, Texas, is getting more spring reps than he could have imagined, splitting time with Dumas.

Appearing in four games last season to preserve his eligibility, Sunday received just a taste of college football for real. He drew eight carries and gained 10 yards, with a long run of 4 yards.

He's one of four Texas-produced backs on the roster, joined by Berry, Megwa and Dumas, soon to be five when Nebraska transfer Will Nixon arrives in the fall.

Sunday was the first from the Lone Star state to arrive in Seattle.

The solidly built runner, with thick calves, says he's the fastest of all of the Husky backs, regardless of their address, in running a 4.49 40-yard dash.

He says Davis is the next swiftest, followed by Newton.

He compares Berry, who hasn't played in a game yet, to the departed Pleasant, as a big back.

He acknowledges that Megwa came in as the most highly regarded of any of the UW backs, turning down an Alabama offer, but describes him as more of a power back rather than a breakaway runner.

Sunday is being given every chance, if not more than most teammates at any position, to show Kalen DeBoer's new coaching staff what he can do.

He's having a good spring. The coaches have been encouraging. He feels motivated.

"It's an opportunity to go and get it," Sunday said of earning a prominent UW role.

