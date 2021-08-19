More Accolades for McDuffie, Kirkland as ESPN Singles Them Out

Jaxson Kirkland is a junior in terms of college eligibility, Trent McDuffie just a sophomore.

However, it's a given this will be their final season of University of Washington football. They have just 12 or more college games and then it's time to join the new frontier, the one that pays them handsomely for playing this game.

The NFL awaits them.

ESPN analyst Todd McShay, as others have, made this even more abundantly clear when he released his list of Top 50 prospects on Thursday and he pegged McDuffie, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound cornerback from Westminster, California, at No. 17 and followed up with Kirkland, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive tackle from Vancouver, Washington, as the 22nd best player.

Those are big-money draft positions, high-dollar rankings, multi-million rewards.

McDuffie has been a course to enjoy this payoff since the day he signed with Washington. Coach Jimmy Lake says they pegged him as the nation's top cornerback prospect from the class of 2019, even when others had him ranked a little lower.

He has lived up to every bit of his recruitment notoriety, becoming the Husky starter four games into his true freshman season and not letting go.

Kirkland, however, has been a different story. Even while a legacy player — the son of former Husky offensive guard Dean Kirkland — Jaxson didn't get a UW offer right away. He committed to UCLA for six months before Chris Petersen's staff came to its senses and pursued him.

McDuffie and Kirkland are big reasons the Huskies are ranked in nearly every Top 25 poll and could make a run at a conference championship. Just maybe beat Michigan in Ann Arbor and Oregon at Husky Stadium.

Teams need elite talent to pull off victories such as that. McShay sees something extra in McDuffie and Kirkland.

Here's the ESPN assessment of these two UW players, though it is behind a paywall. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, former teammate for Husky nickelback and former Sooner Bookie Radley-Hiles, is pegged No. 1.

