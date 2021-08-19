August 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search

More Accolades for McDuffie, Kirkland as ESPN Singles Them Out

These two Huskies land on Todd McShay's list of Top 50 pro prospects.
Author:
Publish date:

Jaxson Kirkland is a junior in terms of college eligibility, Trent McDuffie just a sophomore. 

However, it's a given this will be their final season of University of Washington football. They have just 12 or more college games and then it's time to join the new frontier, the one that pays them handsomely for playing this game.

The NFL awaits them.

ESPN analyst Todd McShay, as others have, made this even more abundantly clear when he released his list of Top 50 prospects on Thursday and he pegged McDuffie, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound cornerback from Westminster, California, at No. 17 and followed up with Kirkland, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive tackle from Vancouver, Washington, as the 22nd best player.

Those are big-money draft positions, high-dollar rankings, multi-million rewards.

McDuffie has been a course to enjoy this payoff since the day he signed with Washington. Coach Jimmy Lake says they pegged him as the nation's top cornerback prospect from the class of 2019, even when others had him ranked a little lower. 

He has lived up to every bit of his recruitment notoriety, becoming the Husky starter four games into his true freshman season and not letting go. 

Kirkland, however, has been a different story. Even while a legacy player — the son of former Husky offensive guard Dean Kirkland — Jaxson didn't get a UW offer right away. He committed to UCLA for six months before Chris Petersen's staff came to its senses and pursued him. 

McDuffie and Kirkland are big reasons the Huskies are ranked in nearly every Top 25 poll and could make a run at a conference championship. Just maybe beat Michigan in Ann Arbor and Oregon at Husky Stadium.

Teams need elite talent to pull off victories such as that. McShay sees something extra in McDuffie and Kirkland. 

Here's the ESPN assessment of these two UW players, though it is behind a paywall. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, former teammate for Husky nickelback and former Sooner Bookie Radley-Hiles, is pegged No. 1. 

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon listen to coaching instruction.
Football

More Accolades for McDuffie, Kirkland as ESPN Singles Them Out

Julius Irvin and Dom Hampton are bidding for starting safety spots.
Football

6 Husky Position Battles to Keep an Eye On

Isendre Ahfua has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Husky Target Papa Ahfua Ranks No. 1 Among 2024 O-Linemen

Joe Tryon has made a big splash with the Bucs.
Football

Everyone's Singing Joe Tryon Praises in Tampa

Zion Tupuola-Fetui stands next to Jeremiah Martin at practice.
Football

Latest SI Mock Draft Likes ZTF a Lot, Doesn't Care That He's Injured

Julius Buelow is in contention for a starting offensive guard job.
Football

Husky Secondary Issues: Covington Makes Big Play, Smith Leaves Team

Ben Roberts poses with UW's Taki Taimani, Voi Tunuufi and Jordan Lolohea, all former East High teammates in Utah.
Recruiting

Huskies Lose Roberts to Decommit, UW's 4th in This Recruiting Cycle

John Pease, right, coaches alongside Skip Hall.
Husky Legends

Huskies Wanted to Please Pease (1943-2021), an Unforgettable Coach