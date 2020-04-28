Dylan Morris, Short on Inches, Long on Desire, as Husky QB Candidate

Dylan Morris, should he win the University of Washington quarterback competition, will bring something decidedly new to the position.

At 6-feet tall, the redshirt freshman from Puyallup, Washington, would become the shortest starting Husky quarterback in nearly four decades.

At the UW, they like their man behind center as tall as the Space Needle. As long as Lake Washington. Able to stand up and see Spokane.

After all, departing Husky starter Jacob Eason measured 6-foot-6. Brock Huard stretched out to 6-5. Chris Chandler, Cary Conklin, Damon Huard, Cody Pickett and Hugh Millen each pushed the tape measure to 6-4.

If Morris and his mere 72 inches claim the top job, he would become the signal caller with the lowest center of gravity at the UW since 6-foot Tim Cowan took snaps in 1982.

Before that, the men taking the snaps were Dennis Fitzpatrick in 1973-74 and Sonny Sixkiller in 1970-72, both 6 feet (or close enough) and highly competitive. The shortest quarterback starter since World War II has been little Bill Siler, a 5-foot-9 dervish who pulled some starts in 1962-63.

Morris hasn't played a down for the Huskies, but the redshirt freshman comes to the quarterback competition pushing sophomore Jacob Sirmon, last year's backup, for the No. 1 job. Of course, Sirman stands 6-5. They'll both contend with freshman Ethan Garbers whenever the pandemic permits everyone returns to the practice field. And, yes, Garbers is 6-3.

This is another in a series of profiles on prospective UW football starters. While spring practice has been canceled or postponed because of the pandemic, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated will continue to provide uninterrupted coverage.

At least Morris had a towering backdrop behind him whenever he took the field at home at Graham-Kapowsin High, which sits in the shadows of Mount Rainier, 45 miles south of Seattle.

Morris brought the typical gaudy passing numbers to the UW as a four-year schoolboy starter -- 9,815 yards and 99 touchdowns.

Besides his stature, what's different about him is his ability to lead and process football situations, building confidence in those around him.

He's also never once shied away from the intense competition which he was sure to face at the hometown Pac-12 school. He was coming no matter who was on the roster.

When Morris showed up for spring football practice a year ago, the Huskies had four other scholarship quarterbacks, Jake Haener, Jacob Yankoff, Eason and Sirmon, all running around, trying to win the job. Yet another prep phenom with family connections, Sam Huard, made his UW commitment that he was coming.

Morris exudes a confidence that just might win him the job at some point. He grew up on Husky football. His grandfather had season tickets. It's a part of him.

"Playing for the UW has always been a dream of mine," he said as a high schooler, with Husky freshmen not permitted to do media interviews for some arcane reason. "After going to visit other places and coming back and comparing all of them, the UW has always been in front."

A four-star recruit, Morris picked the Huskies after also visiting Notre Dame, Oregon and Washington State.

The UW hopes his innate desire to wear the uniform and succeed translates into something memorable on game day. While more inches often are recommended, there's no height requirement that restrict his candidacy.

If Morris can stand up and see the win column, that's all that matters.

SUMMARY: Morris enters the UW quarterback competition with a new offensive coordinator pulled from the NFL in John Donovan, who's installing a new pro-style offense. Everyone has a clean slate with Donovan. The situation might be made to order for the 6-footer.

GRADE (1 to 5): He gets a 3. He comes with impressive credentials and a good attitude, but he hasn't done anything yet. Height won't hold him back. Morris, it's your move.