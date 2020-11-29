Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Instant Reaction: Morris, ZTF Were the Biggest Husky Heroes Among Many

Clutch performances by Dylan Morris and Zion Tupuola-Fetui rescued the Huskies from a 21-point deficit.
In an empty stadium and under a full moon, Dylan Morris shrugged off three interceptions to lead the Huskies on a 12-play, 88-yard drive inside the final five minutes of the game to bring Washington back from a 21-point deficit to a 24-21 victory.  

It seemed like Washington couldn't get out of its own way offensively in the first half, going 0 for 6 on third down.  

It wasn't until late in the fourth quarter that Washington's offense really came to life.  In fact, the Huskies generated 99 yards of total offense in the final quarter, 88 of which came on the game-winning drive.

On the final scoring drive, Morris was finally able to string together more than two pass completions in a row, completing his final four passes. Three went to tight end Cade Otton for 44 yards, including the game-winning TD.

The final scoring drive was set up by an incredible sequence of plays by Zion Tupuola-Fetui, who showed that his multiple-sack games are going to be commonplace. His  back-to-back sacks set up the final scoring drive for the Huskies.

ZTF was a disruptive force throughout the contest, recording 6 tackles, including 3 sacks, plus a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Yet his biggest moment came when he bailed out the Washington offense after Morris' third interception of the night put the ball at midfield. He came up with two sacks when they were needed most.

Earlier in the final period, ZTF also contributed a 29-yard return on a Kyler Gordon-forced fumble at the Washington 12. Tupuola-Fetui kept the pressure on Utah quarterback Jake Bentley all night, repeatedly flushing him from the pocket.

Four of Utah's six second-half possessions ended in turnovers. The Huskies converted 4 of 7 third-down opportunities in the second half.  

It was Morris on offense and Tupuola-Fetui on the other side, more than anyone else, who made the Huskies winners. 

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) catches a pass against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Dylan Morris engineered a game-winning drive against Utah.
Cool Under Fire, the Player Called D-Mo Was Up for the Utah Challenge

Cade Otton scores the first of two TDs against Utah.
Huskies Rush Back from 3-TD Deficit to Stun Utah 24-21 at the End

Lake on Vegas
Roll the Dice: How UW Has Pulled the Top Players from Las Vegas

Levi Onwuzurike, shown tackle Utah's Zach Moss, has been the player Washington envisioned all along.
Ahead of the Numbers: Sizing Up Utah's Previous Shortfall

The Huskies open their 2020-21 season on Sunday in Las Vegas.
Want to See the Husky Hoop Opener? You'll Have to Pay for It

Mario Bailey heard a lot trash talk from the Cougars in 1991.
Road to 1991 Perfection: Mario Controlled the Apple Cup Conversation

Week 3 Pac-12 Power Rankings, See Who's Where

The UW defensive tackle (91) hasn't played yet this season for reasons unknown.
In Case of the Missing Huskies, Will These 2 Defenders Finally Play?