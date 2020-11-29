Instant Reaction: Morris, ZTF Were the Biggest Husky Heroes Among Many

In an empty stadium and under a full moon, Dylan Morris shrugged off three interceptions to lead the Huskies on a 12-play, 88-yard drive inside the final five minutes of the game to bring Washington back from a 21-point deficit to a 24-21 victory.

It seemed like Washington couldn't get out of its own way offensively in the first half, going 0 for 6 on third down.

It wasn't until late in the fourth quarter that Washington's offense really came to life. In fact, the Huskies generated 99 yards of total offense in the final quarter, 88 of which came on the game-winning drive.

On the final scoring drive, Morris was finally able to string together more than two pass completions in a row, completing his final four passes. Three went to tight end Cade Otton for 44 yards, including the game-winning TD.

The final scoring drive was set up by an incredible sequence of plays by Zion Tupuola-Fetui, who showed that his multiple-sack games are going to be commonplace. His back-to-back sacks set up the final scoring drive for the Huskies.

ZTF was a disruptive force throughout the contest, recording 6 tackles, including 3 sacks, plus a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Yet his biggest moment came when he bailed out the Washington offense after Morris' third interception of the night put the ball at midfield. He came up with two sacks when they were needed most.

Earlier in the final period, ZTF also contributed a 29-yard return on a Kyler Gordon-forced fumble at the Washington 12. Tupuola-Fetui kept the pressure on Utah quarterback Jake Bentley all night, repeatedly flushing him from the pocket.

Four of Utah's six second-half possessions ended in turnovers. The Huskies converted 4 of 7 third-down opportunities in the second half.

It was Morris on offense and Tupuola-Fetui on the other side, more than anyone else, who made the Huskies winners.