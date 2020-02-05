UW Recruits Murao, Smalls Selected to 100-Player S-I Team

To coincide with Wednesday's college football signing deadline, Sports Illustrated has released its 100-player high school All-America team and Washington signees Myles Murano and Sev'ell Smalls are among the elite recruits.

Murao, a center from Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, California, was named to the S-I second team while Smalls, a linebacker from Seattle's Kennedy Catholic, was selected honorable mention.

The first, second and honorable mention teams were compiled by respected S-I recruiting analyst John Garcia.

His top offensive picks are shown here and top defensive choices can be found here.

For the second-unit selections, Garcia compiled the following on offense and defense, and for honorable mention.

In sizing up Murao, the S-I analyst described the Southern California product in this manner, "Murao is an old-school road grater with a pure punch and anchor. The Washington signee is immovable at the point and wins with natural leverage and hand technique, too."

In assessing Smalls' football skills, Garcia had this say, "An in-state pickup for Washington, Smalls has a nice combination of pass-rushing prowess and traditional linebacker traits. As he focuses on one of the roles at the next level it shouldn't take terrible long for him to find a contributor role with the Huskies."

In the accompanying video clip, new Huskies coach Jimmy Lake is shown recently trumpeting spring football game and the Michigan opener on Sept. 5, the latter which very well could involve Murao and Smalls as heavy contributors for positions that need new starters.

Lake's early recruiting haul of 23 players was ranked No. 1 in the Pac-12 by 247 Sports.