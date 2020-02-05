HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

UW Recruits Murao, Smalls Selected to 100-Player S-I Team

Dan Raley

To coincide with Wednesday's college football signing deadline, Sports Illustrated has released its 100-player high school All-America team and Washington signees Myles Murano and Sev'ell Smalls are among the elite recruits.

Murao, a center from Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, California, was named to the S-I second team while Smalls, a linebacker from Seattle's Kennedy Catholic, was selected honorable mention. 

The first, second and honorable mention teams were compiled by respected S-I recruiting analyst John Garcia. 

His top offensive picks are shown here and top defensive choices can be found here. 

For the second-unit selections, Garcia compiled the following on offense and defense, and for honorable mention. 

In sizing up Murao, the S-I analyst described the Southern California product in this manner, "Murao is an old-school road grater with a pure punch and anchor. The Washington signee is immovable at the point and wins with natural leverage and hand technique, too."

In assessing Smalls' football skills, Garcia had this say, "An in-state pickup for Washington, Smalls has a nice combination of pass-rushing prowess and traditional linebacker traits. As he focuses on one of the roles at the next level it shouldn't take terrible long for him to find a contributor role with the Huskies."

In the accompanying video clip, new Huskies coach Jimmy Lake is shown recently trumpeting spring football game and the Michigan opener on Sept. 5, the latter which very well could involve Murao and Smalls as heavy contributors for positions that need new starters. 

Lake's early recruiting haul of 23 players was ranked No. 1 in the Pac-12 by 247 Sports.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ewaliko on James Statue: 'Wanted to Catch the Essence of Him - Scowling'

The story behind the making of the legendary UW coach's permanent stadium display.

Dan Raley

What Weakness? Stewart Determined to be a Complete Player

Huskies' freshman sensation works diligently on developing his 3-point shot

Dan Raley

Costello Spurns Huskies for Southern Comfort

Stanford quarterback transfer agrees to play for Mississippi State and Mike Leach's Air Raid offense.

Dan Raley

by

SpokaneDawg

Pattison's Big Catch: 215 Days to Michigan

Wide receiver's memorable TD reception enabled historic UW comeback.

Dan Raley

by

behusky

UW's McDaniels Needs to Hear the Robert Upshaw Story

Former Husky big man squandered an NBA career with his missteps five years ago.

Dan Raley

How Andy Reid Learned the Don James Way of Player Evaluation

The success of the Nick Saban branch of the Don James coaching tree is well-documented. Saban has won six college football national championships and produced dozens of coaches at the college and NFL levels. Bob Stull's branch is one of the lesser-known but it's directly linked to the success of Kansas City's Andy Reid.

Mike Martin

by

68dawgfamily

McDaniels: Every Time He Wins a Battle, He Loses the War

Huskies' freshman forward plays himself out of the starting lineup, but he's still working on his game.

Dan Raley

Behind the Numbers: Huskies Come Up Short to ASU

The Huskies lose to Arizona State 87-83, but that's not the only story. Mike Martin looks at the other factors Behind the Numbers.

Mike Martin

Instant Reaction: Huskies Fall to Sun Devils in Seattle

The Huskies lose to Arizona State 87-83 in front of a crowd of 9,066. Washington's late rally falls short as it drops its fourth consecutive conference game and fifth straight contest to the Sun Devils. The Huskies are 12-11 overall and sit alone in last place in the Pac-12.

Mike Martin

How Low Can They Go? Huskies Flirt With Historic Failure

UW basketball teams have rarely finished at the bottom of the standings, but this one will be hard-pressed to climb out of it.

Dan Raley