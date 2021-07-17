UW Roster Review, No. 0-99: Kalepo Earned Chance to Push Ale for Job

The redshirt freshman offensive guard entered into the team's most competitive spring position battle.

Nate Kalepo did something no other University of Washington football player accomplished during spring practice.

The 6-foot-6, 340-pound redshirt freshman offensive guard from Renton, Washington, made a returning starter — in this case, sophomore Ulumoo Ale — share first-unit repetitions with him.

Any other Husky first-teamer who gave up his spot in the lineup was pushed out by injury.

Kalepo, however, was rewarded for his play. Ale wasn't injured, just getting pushed hard for his job.

"He's definitely making a move," Lake said. "All those guys, they've all got to get better. No one's made it. Nate's another guy who could be a starter for us just like that, at any point and we wouldn't flinch one bit."

The Husky offensive line returns all five starters for the first time in sixty years and will field the heaviest group ever assembled in Montlake. Yet this crew was split up much of the spring.

Right tackle Vic Curne was injured for more than half of the workouts and had to watch to the end. Right guard Henry Bainivalu missed considerable time, but finished in uniform. Ale had to contend with Kalepo, alternating with him throughout April.

A heavily recruited player fielding offers from nearly all of the Pac-12 plus Michigan, Tennessee, Missouri and Illinois, Kalepo needs consistency if he intends to unseat the mammoth Ale.

"He's just got to learn the protections, know who to block and continue to do it at a high level," Lake said.

Nate Kalepo builds some strength in the offseason. UW Athletics

Going down the roster in numerical order, this is another of our post-spring assessments of all of the Husky talent at hand, gleaned from a month of observations, as a way to keep everyone engaged during the offseason.



Kalepo wears No. 71, a jersey he has all to himself. The number has been fairly indistinguishable in recent UW annals, with only offensive linemen Pete Pierson and Chad Ward having significant success with it. Other players such as Danny Shelton wore it initially before seeking a more popular digit.

Another huge body, Kalepo doesn't lighten the Huskies much when he steps in for Ale. He seems right on schedule to play, with the coaching staff feeling compelled to put him in competition for the starting role.

He received a taste during the pandemic-shortened season, drawing snaps against Arizona and Utah.

"We're all excited about Nate," Lake said. "He's another player who's going to be a great Husky for us."

Kalepo's 2021 Outlook: Projected starting candidate at left guard

UW Service Time: Played in 2 games

Stats: None

Individual Honors: Not yet

Pro Prospects: 2024 NFL third-day draftee

