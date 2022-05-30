Skip to main content

Nevada Safety Chooses School, Passes on UW

Kodi DeCambra sat through a CBS Sports reveal to settle things.

Kodi DeCambra, a 4-star safety flanked by his parents and seated for one of those CBS Sports online recruitment unveilings, on Monday said he will play for Oregon, choosing the Ducks over Washington, Oregon State, Colorado, Arizona and Hawaii.

From Bishop Gorman High School, DeCambra passed on a chance to play alongside UW linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and wide receiver Rome Odunze, both alums for that Las Vegas school. 

According to CBS Sports, the 6-foot, 175-pound DeCambra becomes the Ducks' sixth commitment for 2023, and the fifth who is considered a 4-star prospect by the recruiting analysts

Yet even with his lofty recruiting rating, the safety's final list of college candidates curiously was bereft of schools from out of the region, options usually mandatory in achieving his type of exposure.

For a 12-1 Bishop Gorman team, DeCambra was known as a hard-hitting player who finished with 28 tackles, 2 interceptions and 3 pass break-ups.

He cited new Oregon coach Dan Lanning, the former defensive coordinator for national-champion Georgia, as one of the selling points from him.

Before his announcement, recruiting analysts had projected DeCambra to be Oregon-bound and he made it official by putting on a white Ducks cap.

He'll report to Eugene a year from now.

